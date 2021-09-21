Three Discoverers place top-15 at Lyle Moeller Invite

Columbus High cross country had three cross country runners finish in the top-15 at Friday's Lyle Moeller Invite in Norfolk.

In the girls race, Liberty Larsen and Hailey Kropatsch placed 14th and 15th, respectively. Larsen finished with a time of 21 minutes and 34.87 seconds. Kropatsch finished 0.16 seconds behind Larsen.

Noah Lawrence was the lone boy to place in the top-15 for the Discoverers with a 14th-place finish at 17:09.49.

"Noah (Lawrence) went out a little fast, causing him to not run as fast as he would have liked," Columbus High head coach Stacy Smith said.

Columbus finished fourth in the girls team standings behind Norfolk, Omaha Central and Harrisburg.

Hannah Kropatsch ended the race in 21st, Maggie Luebbe was 26th, Grace Holys finished 43rd, Gabby Leija completed the race in 45th and Alexa Mutulka was 47th.

"Probably one of the best days to run in Norfolk that I can remember," Smith said. "I was pleased with all of their efforts. Staying healthy is the key for this team to continue to get better."