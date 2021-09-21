Three Discoverers place top-15 at Lyle Moeller Invite

Columbus High cross country had three cross country runners finish in the top-15 at Friday's Lyle Moeller Invite in Norfolk.
In the girls race, Liberty Larsen and Hailey Kropatsch placed 14th and 15th, respectively. Larsen finished with a time of 21 minutes and 34.87 seconds. Kropatsch finished 0.16 seconds behind Larsen.
Noah Lawrence was the lone boy to place in the top-15 for the Discoverers with a 14th-place finish at 17:09.49.
"Noah (Lawrence) went out a little fast, causing him to not run as fast as he would have liked," Columbus High head coach Stacy Smith said.
Columbus finished fourth in the girls team standings behind Norfolk, Omaha Central and Harrisburg.
Hannah Kropatsch ended the race in 21st, Maggie Luebbe was 26th, Grace Holys finished 43rd, Gabby Leija completed the race in 45th and Alexa Mutulka was 47th.
"Probably one of the best days to run in Norfolk that I can remember," Smith said. "I was pleased with all of their efforts. Staying healthy is the key for this team to continue to get better."
The boys placed fifth in the final team standings. Brandon Urkoski was 22nd with a time of 17:52.02. Alex Ienn crossed the finish in 28th, Heath Dahlke in 34th, Eric Alacon was 44th, Carter Braun finished 45th and Cooper Duranski ended in 46th.
Smith said Urkoski, Ienn and Alarcon all ran personal records in the meet.
"Overall, the boys teams would have liked to finish higher, but as long as they continue working and staying healthy, that will come," Smith said.
St. Edward at O'Neill Invite
Skyelar Sindelar posted the best finish for St. Edward at Friday's O'Neill Invite with a 27th-place finish. She finished with a time of 25:16.90.
Trevin Mowrey was the first boys runner to finish with a time of 20:22.20 for 32nd.
The Beavers finished in eighth place in both of the final team standings.
Rebekah Ketelsen, Yoselin Herrera-Frias and Lydia Ketelsen finished 48th, 49th and 50th, respectively, in the girls race.
In the boys race, Payton Fitchner placed 41st, Conor Laska was 45th, Cris Irineo finished 46th and Josiah Ketelsen completed the race in 59th.