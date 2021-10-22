Twin River's Jackson Strain medals, CHS' Lawrence places 18th

KEARNEY - Twin River's Jackson Strain made history Friday at the NSAA Class D boys state cross country championship at Kearney Country Club.

Strain earned 13th place with a time of 17 minutes and 45.30 seconds to earn the first cross country medal for Twin River since 2005 when Philip Rohde placed ninth.

Strain, who was the first Titan to qualify for the state cross country meet since 2014, persevered through some ups and downs this season and was pleased his hard work paid off.

"At the beginning of the season, I wasn't really running the times I wanted," Strain said. "I wasn't competing at my best, I don't think, but as it went on, I stayed positive and kept working hard, and to cap it off with a medal feels pretty good."

Strain was able to walk the course before the meet started, but he was surprised to see the amount of hills that were a part of the layout. He said his main objective was to attack, and he said it paid off.

The state championship was the final race of Strain's high school career, and he described what it meant to go out with a medal.

"Last year, I didn't achieve everything I wanted to, so to be able to come back and finish right feels pretty good," he said.

Noah Lawrence placed 18th

Columbus High's Noah Lawrence finished just short of a medal Friday in the Class A boys race.

Lawrence, who placed 24th last year in Kearney, earned 18th place with a time of 16:44.70.

"It feels great," Lawrence said. "I didn't get the time I wanted, but I finished higher, worked my way and it feels amazing."

Lawrence described his preparation after getting to compete at state last year.

"I knew everyone was going to go out fast so I started slower and just worked my way up," he said.

The entire Discoverer cross country team came out to Kearney to support Lawrence. It meant a lot to him to have his teammates in attendance.

"It's amazing," Lawrence said. "I wanted my whole team here to run with me, but even after district and the sad moment (of not qualifying as a team), they're here supporting me and it felt amazing to have everyone here."

Scotus girls place 14th

The Shamrock girls placed 14th in the final team standings in the Class C girls championship.

Whitney Klug finished with Scotus' best time as she clocked in at 22:21.11 for 46th place overall.

Liz Adamy placed 75nd with a time of 23:05.56, Josie Sliva posted a time of 24:01.98 for 90th place and Emma Klug was right behind her in 91st with a time of 24:04.54.

Sophomore Serena Swiatek placed 108th and senior Ruby Martinez finished the meet in 114th.

"This was the cap to a pretty successful season. We're not state champions, we didn't score any points for the NSAA cup. Those might be among your goals as a team, but our girls ran well today," coach Merlin Lahm said. "We had a couple run their best on this course. That was our goal for all the girls. I felt it was a fairly successful cap to what was a successful season. We weren't a powerhouse this year, yet we qualified for state."

Lahm described what he hopes his team takes away from the experience of competing at state.

"My hope for our girls is that they enjoyed the process; that they took advantage of (today)," he said. "They had a great day, they had a great meet and for them it was the cap to a season they'll look back on with fondness."

Adamy said the team had no idea they would make it to state prior to the season. She was proud of her team for what it achieved this season.

"I feel really accomplished. I'm really proud of our team. We've come a long way," Adamy said. "We worked so hard at practice and we all motivated each other so much and we prayed a lot. When we did make it to state, it's the best feeling that I could ever feel for this team. This team deserved it."

Klug hopes Friday's appearance at state will be valuable experience as she will be among the returning runners coming back next year.

"I think, especially for a lot of the girls who it was maybe their first time or just new to this course, getting used to it and helping them be better prepared," she said. "It's definitely going to help next year having most of us back. We know how each other work, and we work really, really well together, so I think next year we'll do really good."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

