Cruz, Rocks crush Madison

Scotus Central Catholic sophomore Jose Cruz scored five goals and the Shamrock boys ran away with an 8-2 win over Madison on Tuesday at Wilderness Park.

Cruz added to his team-leading total with four before half and three after for 19 on the season. It's the second time this year he's had five or more goals to go with six in the season-opener over Lakeview.

Senior Chance Bailey added two and junior Trenton Cielocha had his first of the year in a game Scotus led 8-0 then allowed two Madison goals with the backups on the field late in the match. Scotus improved to 7-3 on the season.

"Both halves, especially with the starters and the first backups, everybody was making the proper run, the proper read, the proper pass - overall execution," coach P.J. Miller said. "We didn't do anything spectacular, but I like Trenton's goal because he did all the hard work out of the back, building up and continuing his run."

Cruz has scored in six of the Shamrocks' 10 games and had multiple goals each time he's scored other than when he had one in a 4-0 win over Lincoln Lutheran.

Miller credited Cruz's own abilities plus the mentorship of Bailey for his quick acclimation to the team. Cruz was Schuyler's leading scorer last season as a freshman and came in with high expectations from his teammates. But 19 goals thus far? That's probably more than anticipated.

"Chance knows (Cruz) pretty well, and they work really well together," Miller said. "It's to the point now that they're almost feeding off each other."

The next step for the sophomore, Miller said, is developing more consistency. While he's scored in six of the 10 games, five of those were wins by four or more goals. The only close came in which he's found the back of the net was the 4-3 overtime win against Blair.

Of course, in three games in which he hasn't scored, neither have any of his teammates. Still, Miller said making big plays in big games, not just blowout wins will be the next step in Cruz's progression. It starts with focus and intensity after the opening kickoff.

"We were talking about that tonight. There's that switch with Jose. Either he's on, like he has been in most games, or he's off," Miller said. "We've got to figure out how to get that switch turned on and leave it on."

Thursday provides an opportunity in a match that Scotus will be favored to win. SCC has a four-match winning streak over Schuyler, which comes in 4-8. But of course, a lot of old friends and teammates will be opposing Cruz in his first meeting with his old team.

"The big test for Jose will be Thursday," Miller said. "He seems to play better when he's involved from the start. He's a pretty versatile player so we've been playing him on the wing, in the midfield and up top. He's pretty effective in all spots.

"... When he gets off to a fast start, I think that's when he has his best games."

