Cruz's late goal sinks former team

The Scotus Central Catholic boys created a game-winning goal off a deflection and picked up one of their top wins of the season on Thursday in a 2-1 victory over Schuyler.

Although the Warriors are now just 4-9, Schuyler features several freshmen in the starting lineup and has played a schedule that includes seven teams with a winning record. Each of Schuyler's last four losses have been by a single goal. Six of the nine losses overall have been by one goal.

It seems, the Warriors will be a challenge for years to come. And they were Thursday despite their relative varsity inexperience. Schuyler scored first and shut down most Scotus attacks with a capable, fundamentally sound defense.

The Warriors need to develop consistent scorers, but they've a few years to grow. For Scotus, the time is now to build momentum for a postseason run and a potential second straight trip to state.

Winning a tough game Thursday after a couple of layups was a step in that direction.

"They had six freshmen starting. That team's got a bright future," Scotus coach P.J. Miller said. "When it comes to experience, we have that. We've got the size and the speed. When it came down to physicality, we owned that game. For the most part we played well; we just couldn't finish."

Schuyler led 1-0 right after the halftime whistle due to miscommunication in the Scotus back end. The Warriors played a long ball up to a pair of forwards on the attack. One passed off to another, a Shamrock defender came out to cut off the shooting angle to the net and gave up an open shot with another pass.

Scotus tied it up just minutes later on a corner kick from Chance Bailey. Bailey played it short corner to Jose Cruz who returned it to Baily for a cross into the box. Carter Filipi temporarily controlled the loose ball in a scrum and laid it off to Trenton Cielocha who tied it 1-1.

It remained that way until the 76th minute when Cruz sunk his former team. Last year's top scorer at Schuyler took a shot off a pass from Bailey that took a carom off the back of a Warrior defender and ricocheted into the net.

It was Cruz's 20th goal of the season on Bailey's 16th assist.

"You could tell he was nervous," Miller said about Cruz playing his old team. "It took him a while to settle in; there's friends on that other team. But he's a competitor. He went out and played hard, and got the game winner."

Scotus improved it's record to 8-3 and jumped into the top eight of the Class B points standings. The Shamrocks are set for a rematch Saturday afternoon at 2 against Lutheran High Northeast ahead of two more home matches - Tuesday against Hastings and Thursday against Elkhorn North.

Scotus will need to win the first two, and likely all three, to stay in that position and have a chance to host a district final.

The Warriors are in the Shamrocks subdistrict. Thursday was the fifth win in a row for Scotus over Schuyler. Those two met last season three times in less than two weeks for a regular season match, subdistrict match and district match.

"(Thursday) was a good test. We knew what kind of game it was going to be. We kind of controlled everything from start to finish - things just weren't bouncing our way," Miller said. "The kids know if we meet up again, which we probably will, it's going to have to be all gas no breaks - just go."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

