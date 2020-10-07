CYSO completes shortened but full season

“I was really determined that if we can find a way to get these kids out there, we really have to try," Gassmann said. "The kids that want to play and the parents that can help out and maximize social distancing, and do all those things, that we could make it happen."

Perhaps the most impressive part of it all has been an interruption from COVID-19. None of the 72 teams had games postponed or canceled. None of the players ever tested positive throughout the season. Those that were exposed spent time quarantined away from the team, but none of those came back as positive cases.

The hard work of Gassmann, her fellow board members and fellow volunteers paid off in a big way. But to keep CYSO going strong, Gassmann said the organization needs help. Board members such as herself and McFarland no longer have children in the age groups for competition. She has two more years on her term as regional commissioner, but leaders such as Gassmann require replacements now in order to maintain a strong standing for years to come.

Those interested in becoming part of the CYSO should contact the organization at 402-882-2976 or email ayso248@gmail.com.