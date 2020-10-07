CYSO completes shortened but full season

Katie Gassman can recall back to her early days in the game. Her generation spent its fall Saturdays at Lost Creek in the era prior to Wilderness Park.
Sometimes it was chilly; other times blazing. But while the elements were always unpredictable, the experience never was. Win or lose, playing youth soccer alongside old and new friends while learning more and more each match was when the game was at its purest - guaranteed fun.
Fast forward a few decades and Gassman is back involved in youth soccer as the regional commissioner of the Columbus Youth Soccer Organization. The CYSO just completed its season this past Saturday after seven weeks of play.
It was a season that was never guaranteed, and one that had its fair share of challenges. But it was also one that Gassman saw as necessary and a reason for pride.
"To be a part of an organization in our community that's non-profit to begin with is an incredible opportunity for anybody. This community really takes care of each other, and we see that in many ways," she said. "Our community loves soccer, we see that every year. Every year, no matter how stressful - and this year tested every stress level we had - when you walk on that field for the very first game for the very first minute of your season and you hear the national anthem playing to start your season, the field is striped, the kids are out there, it's...everything."
Gassmann has been volunteering with the CYSO for quite some time. The last six seasons she's been the regional commissioner. With a board that also includes Coach Administrator Tim Gentile, Treasurer Shane McFarland, Child and Volunteer Protection Advocate Renee DeLaCruz, VIP Coordinator Amber Stary and Head Referee Jason Beiermann, CYSO is a completely volunteer-run organization that makes playing opportunities its main priority.
That, of course, was in jeopardy when the world went on lockdown in March. Gradually, certain activities were phased back into every day life, mostly baseball and softball, but soccer had to wait until later in the summer for the state to enter the next phase of Directed Health Measures.
So, first, Gassmann and the board played the waiting game. Next, finding a way to sign players up remotely offered the next hurdle.
Normally, students in Columbus are sent home with paperwork about the league in the spring time. Even then, all registration is done electronically. For low-income families without internet access, Columbus High opens its doors for a sign up event. That wasn't possible this time around. Santiago Vasquez from Time for Change (T4C), a local organization aimed at bringing youth, family and community partners together for the prevention and intervention of youth involved in gangs, stepped up to help in that regard.
CYSO often fields near 150 teams with more than 1,200 players. Gassman didn't expect anything like that for an abbreviated season but was pleasantly surprised to see 600 players sign up and 72 teams formed.
Within a week of announcing the sign up, even before play had been cleared, Gassman knew that if the all clear was given, CYSO could find a way; there was that much support and interest.
“Communitywise, I knew the community was going to back this up and wanted to have a season. With the health department, I wasn’t quite sure until we got closer to August just because they weren’t releasing the next phase to allow soccer to happen," she said. "I could have all the support I wanted in the community, but if the state wasn’t going to lift some of the restrictions to let us play, that was going to be the dagger.”
Those restrictions were lifted in late July, a seven-week season skipping Labor Day weekend was decided upon and certain requirements were put in place. Sanitizing and disinfecting equipment, social distancing on the sidelines and wearing masks when not playing, similar to other requirements in other leagues, were instituted. However, there were some additional steps made.
One included eliminating practices. The other was how parents were organized for the younger age groups - under 5, under 6 and under 8. Normally, parents are on one sideline, coaches and player face opposite. Yet, keeping youngsters in that group separate when not playing can be difficult. Thus, one team and its parents sat on one sideline while the other was on the other sideline. Players sat with parents or family members when not playing rather than waiting on the bench.
“I was really determined that if we can find a way to get these kids out there, we really have to try," Gassmann said. "The kids that want to play and the parents that can help out and maximize social distancing, and do all those things, that we could make it happen."
Perhaps the most impressive part of it all has been an interruption from COVID-19. None of the 72 teams had games postponed or canceled. None of the players ever tested positive throughout the season. Those that were exposed spent time quarantined away from the team, but none of those came back as positive cases.
The hard work of Gassmann, her fellow board members and fellow volunteers paid off in a big way. But to keep CYSO going strong, Gassmann said the organization needs help. Board members such as herself and McFarland no longer have children in the age groups for competition. She has two more years on her term as regional commissioner, but leaders such as Gassmann require replacements now in order to maintain a strong standing for years to come.
Those interested in becoming part of the CYSO should contact the organization at 402-882-2976 or email ayso248@gmail.com.
“We really do need a little more support to keep the organization going," Gassman said. “If we don’t have volunteers, we don’t have this program, and it’s the biggest activity we have in Columbus. We need more parents to come in and help us."
