Davis' elusive gold clinches Monarch track championship

OMAHA - The elusive gold medal that Aquinas Catholic senior Payton Davis has been chasing finally became a reality on Saturday at the Class C Nebraska State Track and Field Championships.
Davis, a back-to-back state champ in cross country, had four state rack medals before Saturday, won another on Friday and another earlier in the day on Saturday morning. But those most recent pieces of hardware were silvers.
Fate came down to one more run in the 1600 for gold and with an opportunity to put his team in prime position for a team trophy.
He won the 1600 in a battle with Hartington Cedar Catholic's Carson Noecker in the last event he'll ever compete in as a Monarch and essentially secured the state title. Jake Witter was in the finals of the 300 hurdles just a few minutes later and only needed to finish in order to finalize the championship.
But Witter was better than just an also-ran. The senior earned his second hurdle medal of state as the runner-up.
The final Aquinas margin was 53-45.5 over Grand Island Central Catholic. The two Centennial Conference foes were also in the same district together on May 13.
"I think gratitude is the biggest (emotion) - a lot of tough training, a lot of early morning runs, a lot of speed work during practice," Davis said. "It's gratitude and peace; I finally got it."
Davis was second fiddle to Noecker on Friday when the Cedar Catholic sophomore set a new Class C state record in the 3200. Earlier on Saturday, he had to settle again when Noecker won the 800 and Davis was a few steps behind.
But in the 1600, the race Davis says is his best, it still wasn't easy. He led through the first three laps then was overtaken by Noecker slightly on the backside. The two were shoulder to shoulder with 200 meters to go. Davis pulled away in the final 75 meter and won by a little more than a stride.
His final time of 4 minutes, 22.87 seconds was .65 better than Noecker.
"He ran one of the better times in Class C history to win the mile," coach Ron Mimick said. "He's got some talent, but he's a great worker."
Davis' full state track history concludes with one gold medal, two silvers, two fifth-place pieces of hardware (1600, 3200 in 2019), a sixth-place medal (1600 in 2018) and an eighth-place medal (3200 in 2018).
He accounted for three of the eight events in which Aquinas earned points on Friday and Saturday. Next to Witter's 300 hurdles silver, he was also fourth in the 110 hurdles, Kyle Napier won bronze in the high jump, the 400 relay team was fourth and Ben Shonka took sixth in the pole vault.
"We didn't leave any points anywhere. We got extra points in the high jump, extra points in the sprint relay, Payton Davis ran as well as he could and our hurdler, maybe he could have won gold, but there weren't a lot of scenarios where we could have scored more points," Mimick said. "We ran about as well as we ran all year."
The state championship is the ninth of Mimick's career - two in track and seven in football. It's the second state championship for the Monarch boys as Aquinas Catholic. The school also had championships in 1960 and 1961 as David City Saint Mary's.
"That team title, that just adds more emphasis. We need the points, so, you've got to run not just for yourself but for your school as well," Davis said. "It' leans a lot more to me that I helped my team out."
