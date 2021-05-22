Davis' elusive gold clinches Monarch track championship

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Davis was second fiddle to Noecker on Friday when the Cedar Catholic sophomore set a new Class C state record in the 3200. Earlier on Saturday, he had to settle again when Noecker won the 800 and Davis was a few steps behind.

But in the 1600, the race Davis says is his best, it still wasn't easy. He led through the first three laps then was overtaken by Noecker slightly on the backside. The two were shoulder to shoulder with 200 meters to go. Davis pulled away in the final 75 meter and won by a little more than a stride.

His final time of 4 minutes, 22.87 seconds was .65 better than Noecker.

"He ran one of the better times in Class C history to win the mile," coach Ron Mimick said. "He's got some talent, but he's a great worker."

Davis' full state track history concludes with one gold medal, two silvers, two fifth-place pieces of hardware (1600, 3200 in 2019), a sixth-place medal (1600 in 2018) and an eighth-place medal (3200 in 2018).

He accounted for three of the eight events in which Aquinas earned points on Friday and Saturday. Next to Witter's 300 hurdles silver, he was also fourth in the 110 hurdles, Kyle Napier won bronze in the high jump, the 400 relay team was fourth and Ben Shonka took sixth in the pole vault.