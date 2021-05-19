Defending Champs: Flyer girls still reign in 3200 relay

OMAHA - The Humphrey Saint Francis girls 3200 relay has a different look than the last time it hit the line for gold in Omaha. It's noticeably smaller.
But the two new editions, sophomore twins Emma and Hannah Baumgart, together with holdovers Jalyssa Hastreiter and Allison Weidner, were still too much for the rest of Class D on Wednesday at Burke Stadium.
That group was a few seconds behind the championship pace of two years ago but still well ahead of the field in 10 minutes, 10.58 seconds. St. Francis won the event back-to-back by almost 19 seconds over the next closest team, O'Neill Saint Mary's.
Weidner won a second medal in the triple jump when her best attempt took third. Her 400 time was first and sent her to the finals as the favorite. Junior Tanner Pfeier was third in the high jump.
The St. Francis girls sat atop the Class D standings at the end of the morning/afternoon session with 13 points - one ahead of Loomis and North Platte St. Pat's.
"I would have liked to do better in triple. It really wasn't my best day, but I can't complain," Weidner said. "I ran a really good time in the 400 prelims and the four-by-eight went back-to-back. So, you can't complain about that."
Weidner jumped to 36 feet, 2 inches in the triple jump at districts then was disappointed not to make it into the 35s on Thursday. Still, this year, her senior year is the only time she's been a part of the event.
That's not the case in the two-mile relay where she and Hastreiter had Tara Foltz and Sydney Engel on the team in 2019. That bunch ran to 10:07.93 and won by just under 13 seconds.
Emma Baumgart started it on Thursday and handed it off to Hastreiter who kept pace at the front. The Flyers were third when Hastreiter handed off to Hannah Baumgart. She made that up and turned it over to Weidner with a lead of about 50 meters - lead that's far too wide with Weidner on the anchor.
"It was a lot of ground to make up. But I really wanted this since this is our last meet," Hannah Baumgart said. "I just really wanted to get first and put our team in first."
Weidner was on the 1600 relay team as a freshman and won silver. She also collected gold in the 400 and 800 to go with fifth in the 1600. As a sophomore, her trip to Omaha included three more golds - the 3200 relay already mentioned plus back-to-back titles in the 400 and 800.
"This group of girls are great competitors," Weidner said Thursday after stepping off the medal stand. "It shows on the court. The Baumgarts are great defenders and very competitive, and Jalyssa has always been competitive. I think the competitiveness is what helps us."
Junior Tanner Pfeifer scored a bronze medal for the St. Francis boys team when he ended his day at 5-11. That tied him with three others and gave him bronze once all the tiebreakers were sorted out.
Pfeifer hit 5-7 and 5-9 on his first try, needed two attempts at 5-11 then couldn't clear 6-1. Austin Dvorak, the winner from Stuart, finished at 6 feet, 3 inches.
"I figured I'd place, but I was hoping I could first. Things just didn't happen the way I wanted to, and I guess it is the way that it is," Pfeifer said.
He was in good spirits despite not matching his district height of 6-2 and already looking forward to his senior season.
"I was hoping to at least match that, if not get better," he said. "Next year, (Dvorak) is a senior, (runner-up Trey Dodds) is a senior; everyone above me is a senior. Next year should be good, hopefully."
Flyers back on the track Thursday include Kylee Wessel in the high jump, Weidner in the 800 and 400 finals, Hastreiter in the 1600 and the girls 1600 relay.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.