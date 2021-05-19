Defending Champs: Flyer girls still reign in 3200 relay

That's not the case in the two-mile relay where she and Hastreiter had Tara Foltz and Sydney Engel on the team in 2019. That bunch ran to 10:07.93 and won by just under 13 seconds.

Emma Baumgart started it on Thursday and handed it off to Hastreiter who kept pace at the front. The Flyers were third when Hastreiter handed off to Hannah Baumgart. She made that up and turned it over to Weidner with a lead of about 50 meters - lead that's far too wide with Weidner on the anchor.

"It was a lot of ground to make up. But I really wanted this since this is our last meet," Hannah Baumgart said. "I just really wanted to get first and put our team in first."

Weidner was on the 1600 relay team as a freshman and won silver. She also collected gold in the 400 and 800 to go with fifth in the 1600. As a sophomore, her trip to Omaha included three more golds - the 3200 relay already mentioned plus back-to-back titles in the 400 and 800.

"This group of girls are great competitors," Weidner said Thursday after stepping off the medal stand. "It shows on the court. The Baumgarts are great defenders and very competitive, and Jalyssa has always been competitive. I think the competitiveness is what helps us."