Despite missed chances, Columbus boys find a way in 1-0 win over North Platte

Ortiz scored in the 61st minute - just about five minutes after backup goalkeeper Jorge Herrera made a save on a penalty kick. Regular starter David Bennett was beaten up from injuries and on the sideline. Herrera's save didn't require a spectacular effort, but it was crucial for a Columbus team that had been carrying the better of the play between the two sides.

"He made the save, thank goodness; otherwise, we would have been behind again after totally dominating again," Arlt said. "We had more chances, it was just one of those games again. Hopefully, we don't continue to do that and end up paying the price."

Ortiz is almost wholly new to varsity minutes after playing backup to Ivan Lopez as a freshman. Though he's had to wait his turn, and any comparisons are premature, Ortiz is proving to have similar potential.

"He's on a roll right now," Arlt said. "There was little to no playing time for him two years ago. At the state tournament, he didn't get to play at all. His skillset for this team is definitely his speed. He poses problems for opponents. He's a lefty, which is unusual, too, but it's his speed and his cutting ability. If you talked to him he'd tell you he didn't play very well because he had eight to 10 shots. But putting that kind of pressure on creates problems for the other team."