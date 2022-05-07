Diamond Miles: Cooper Tessendorf wasn't willing to let go of his baseball dreams

The distance from home plate to the pitching rubber is 60 feet, 6 inches. The journey from Columbus to Aberdeen, South Dakota, is over 300 miles.

In between those two ends of the spectrum are countless steps, days on the road and nights in hotels that reached a figure likely too large to be calculated.

It's hardly a straight path, but it's the one Cooper Tessendorf has faithfully traversed to find his way to college baseball.

The Lakeview senior committed fully to extending his career before last summer and optimistically kept his journey alive even when it seemed the path had darkened and disappeared.

In a way, his story is no different than a lot of other guys in the game. And in a lot of ways it's very unique.

It arrived at a sunny spring afternoon inside the Lakeview commons area a few weeks ago, but that's hardly where it stops. For Tessendorf, he's just getting started.

"I'm just looking forward to playing baseball. We don't have high school baseball here, so I don't get to practice or play it much besides outside of school," he said. "I'm just looking forward to doing it every day. I just love baseball that much."

Tessendorf signed with Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota, on April 20 in a ceremony that included classmates Carly Schaad (Northeast, soccer) and Mallori Kucera (Central, volleyball). Northern is a NCAA Division II school that shares membership in the Northern Sun Conference alongside a few other schools Telegram readers might be familiar with in Wayne State and Augustana.

He found his way to the college diamond thanks in large part to a conversation he had with mom and dad before last summer.

As Tessendorf mentioned, Lakeview doesn't offer a baseball program. That was the first decision he had to make a few years back when considering where to earn his diploma.

Older brother Cole went to Lakeview. Cooper's mom, Abbie, is a Columbus High alum. Becoming a Discoverer meant he could have about six straight months of baseball considering the varsity and Legion season.

But Tessendorf also recognized that he was part of a special class about to embark on a potentially legendary era as the newest crop of Viking athletes. Just a few years later, Tessendorf's decision to sacrifice some time on the diamond for becoming a three-sport athlete at Lakeview has clearly paid dividends. He's been a starter and contributor in football, basketball and track and won a state football title.

He found similar success and a home for college thanks to the decision that came out of that meeting with mom and dad.

As the future kept inching closer and closer, it was time to determine just how committed Tessendorf was to college baseball. Finding a way to earn the attention necessary wasn't a process that could be completed half-heartedly, especially for a guy who had to wait out the high school season to take his turn on the diamond in the summertime.

When Cooper said he was committed, Travis made a call to the Organizational Director of Recruitment for the Nebraska Prospects. What followed were months of sacrifice for him and his family.

"I’ve had the honor to coach Cooper since he was nine. It’s been interesting as his father, because I could see right away that he had passion for the game," Travis said. "We haven’t always seen eye-to-eye but as he got older he learned to trust me. He’s always been a versatile weapon defensively, playing well at almost every position, but in 2019 he really developed as a left-handed pitcher."

Summer days a year ago consisted of an early wakeup call, lifting weights at Lakeview, a trip to Omaha for a hitting session, an hour off, a two-hour practice then a car ride back home were he often had a Legion game.

On the weekends, the Prospects were on the road to face the best the nation had to offer in future talent. He's been on the mound against other club teams that have hundreds of MLB draft picks, including pitching against an Indiana Bulls team in Atlanta where he allowed just one hit and made the game-winning hit.

In Legion he helped lead the Platte Center Post #283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors to the state tournament for the first time.

"When I got home I slept, I didn't do anything else. I just went straight to bed," Cooper said. "You learn to love Love's truck stop. Gas stations are your best friend. You eat a lot of fast food, which isn't good, but it's part of the travel."

Initially he targeted Augustana as a future home but the Vikings weren't interested. Not even a tryout against nine hitters that included six strikeouts and three ground outs was enough.

"That was one frustrating part because I thought, 'OK, I guess I'm done - I'm done with baseball,'" he remembered. "It becomes frustrating when schools turn you down, but you find out other schools want you and you find out there just as good as the one you wanted to go to. That was the day I thought it's probably not going to happen."

It all changed when Northern State head coach Dean Barry contacted Tessendorf by text message. After visiting the campus and learning about the program, he knew everything had worked out for the best.

"You don't go where you want to go, you go where you're wanted. That's what my dad taught me," he said.

More miles and more trips will take place over the next four years both for Cooper as well as Travis and Abbie. Division II features some of the same travel arrangements the Tessendofs have already experienced.

There's nothing glamorous about hours-long bus rides and pit stops at gas stations. But the details have never been a concern. So long as Tessendorf has a bat, ball or glove in his hand he's at home.

"It’s been fun to see his growth, because he is always willing to put the team first," Travis said. "... I can’t think of any other player that routinely plays catcher, first base, outfield and pitches all in the same game. I’m pretty proud that he will be playing Division II baseball even though he never had the opportunity to play in high school. He’s had the support of a team that he loves like family, and I’m really looking forward to watching him continue his baseball career."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

