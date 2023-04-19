Columbus High baseball kept its torrid offense rolling Tuesday at Lincoln Journal Star Class B No. 2 Elkhorn. The Discoverers set a new season-high with 19 hits, including eight extra-base hits, in a 13-5 road win.

Sawyer Kimberling had a career night hitting 5-for-5 with three doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored. Jack Faust produced four hits, scored four runs and tossed 4 and 1/3 innings allowing just two runs on five hits.

"It's exciting getting the bats going. It gives you so many options. I thought our guys did a great job of being aggressive," Columbus head coach Jimmy Johnson said. "We were aggressive with the guys on base. Got into some counts where we were ahead and we didn't wait around for the perfect strike. They just saw a pitch they liked and attacked."

Nine Discoverers recorded at least one base hit. Wyatt Swanson doubled twice, Nick Zoucha and Jack Faust doubled once and Bentley Willison launched his first home run of the season.

Columbus took the lead in the first inning on an RBI double from Kimberling. The lead grew to 3-0 in the third as Willison homered over the left field fence for a two-run shot after Faust led off the frame with a single.

Swanson added an RBI sac fly later in the third. Rausch drove in a run on a fielder's choice and Kimberling singled home Faust in the fourth to make it 6-0.

After Elkhorn plated two runs in the bottom of the fifth, the Discoverers responded with four runs in the top of the sixth. Faust scored on a Rausch double play and then Kimberling, Zoucha and Swanson hit three consecutive doubles leading to two runs and a 9-2 advantage.

Kaden Brownlow hit into an error two batters later, scoring Swanson to close out the sixth. In the seventh, Rausch singled home Willison, Zoucha brought home Rausch on a ground out and Swanson doubled home Kimberling to make it 13-5.

The Discoverers scored double-figure runs for the fifth time this season, including three times during their 7-1 stretch. Johnson credited the offensive surge to getting games in on a more consistent basis and finding ways to get runners in scoring position home.

"I think early on in March our hitting was kind of behind the pitching, which is kind of what you expect. I thought we took a lot of pitches in March and we know we can hit," Johnson said. "Now they're just being really aggressive, not waiting around. I think they have a nice approach. It doesn't have to be the perfect fastball. Just a fastball knowing they can hit it. They're more confident in their approach of being aggressive."

Kimberling has emerged as a mainstay in the heart of the Columbus batting order. The sophomore is batting .400 with the second-most hits on the team (16) and the highest on-base percentage (.520) with a minimum of 10 games played.

"He's (Kimberling) been fantastic. He really anchors the middle of our lineup. Played a great third base," Johnson said. "He's a guy we were expecting big things from and a guy we knew we want in the middle of the order, but I think he certainly surpassed those expectations. We knew we needed him to produce for us and he's doing just that. He just keeps working hard at it. He loves hitting and continues to be aggressive."

The Discoverers improved to 8-7. They'll face Class A competition the rest of the season beginning with rivalry games Thursday at Norfolk and Friday at Fremont.