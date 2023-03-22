The Columbus High boys golf team looks to tee off their season at 9:30 a.m. Thursday as the Discoverers are set to compete in the Lincoln High Invite at the Highlands Golf Course.

The Discoverers lost both state qualifiers from last year and are looking for a boost from senior leaders Nic Kriech and Tyson Webber in a tough Class A field.

"Class A as always is going to be loaded again even with the loss of Brock Kuhlman and Brody Mickey," Discoverers head coach Anne Robertson said. "The coaches and I all believe that these guys have the ability to keep improving."

Robertson, in her second year as the Discoverers boys coach, hopes that the team can cut down on its team score with a goal of 320 per outing.

"We got there once last year with a 321 but I think our average was a 343," Robertson said. "That's not a terrible average but we want to 320 or at least 340 or better. That's going to take an average score of 85 for everybody."

This year's Discoverers team will have their work cut out for them with the loss of Kuhlman and Mickey to graduation from last season.

"Last year, I think, at times we leaned on Brody (Mickey) and Brock (Kuhlman) quite a bit," Robertson said. "These guys watching them both in how they went about their play in practice and in competition, you just keep learning from that."

Kriech and Webber will look to take the next step up in order to fill the shoes of Mickey and Kuhlman.

"I'm really pleased with the leadership these two are showing right from the start," Robertson said. "They get down to business right away which is a huge help."

Kriech enters his second year on varsity with the expectation that last year's experience will help in the upcoming season.

"It honestly wasn't the best but it got me on track to improve a lot this year and really understand how to focus out on the course," Kriech said. "I want to try to shoot some solid scores."

Webber, in his second year on varsity, also has already been making the rounds as a senior leader for the Columbus boys, helping the underclassmen Discoverers.

"We have a lot of freshmen this year and I want to help them as much as possible," Webber said. "Try to keep everyone focused during practice."

Robertson believes Webber and Kriech's prior experience on varsity is a plus for the two as they continue to improve and gain confidence.

"They both have the skills -- it's just transferring that onto a competitive level and just trusting what they've been working on," Robertson said. "I think the biggest thing is with confidence and when they pull that club they can do the shot."

Another returning Discoverer looking to play a key role for the Columbus golf team is sophomore Keaton Barnes.

"I think Keaton (Barnes) has really had some time this past summer to show improvement," Robertson said. "He's already shown some really good skills and some shot-making ability and decisions."

With three spots filled on varsity, the other spots are not set in stone.

The opening invite of the season hosts both varsity and junior varsity, which will help Robertson decide her rosters.

"That gives everybody a chance to get a competitive round under their feet," Robertson said. "We might have a certain five at varsity but someone from J.V. might show some things in practice to give them that chance to see how in a competitive format they'd perform."

With Columbus looking to solidify its varsity roster, Robertson plans to use three simple words to help get through the early season with players trying for the final varsity spots.

"Patience, persistence and perseverance -- every day they've got to show their patience and when they get frustrated with shots they need to be persistent and not give up and to persevere," Robertson said. "I think if we kind of use those three terms with practice and competition, I think that's how they can all grow as players."