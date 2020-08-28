Discoverer boys sweep at Grand Island

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Columbus High boys tennis was dominant in the final team score and dominated nearly every match as well while taking a 9-0 win over Grand Island on the road Thursday in the opening dual of the season.

Columbus shut out its opponent in four matches and allowed just one game victory in three others. The closest competition of the night was for senior Alex Larson. He battled with Grand Island's Alexander Roeser to a 9-8 tiebreak and 7-5 win in the tiebreaker.

"The boys did an excellent job today of competing for the first time this season, and it was nice to finally compete against someone else besides our own teammates," coach Scott Bethune said. "In the opening doubles matches, you could definitely tell the nerves were there, but after a few games the boys settled in and started playing at the level they are capable of."

Doubles action saw Columbus win in two 8-0 shutouts and one 8-1 victory. Seniors Colin Flyr and Larson took down Roeser and Alex Acotsta 8-0. Landen Hastreiter and Ted Fehringer were 8-1 winners over Kaleb Brosz and Izaak Pierson. Bhoden Jedlicka and Frank Fehringer downed Diego Espinoza and Alex Morente 8-0.