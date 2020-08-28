Discoverer boys sweep at Grand Island

Columbus High boys tennis was dominant in the final team score and dominated nearly every match as well while taking a 9-0 win over Grand Island on the road Thursday in the opening dual of the season.
Columbus shut out its opponent in four matches and allowed just one game victory in three others. The closest competition of the night was for senior Alex Larson. He battled with Grand Island's Alexander Roeser to a 9-8 tiebreak and 7-5 win in the tiebreaker.
"The boys did an excellent job today of competing for the first time this season, and it was nice to finally compete against someone else besides our own teammates," coach Scott Bethune said. "In the opening doubles matches, you could definitely tell the nerves were there, but after a few games the boys settled in and started playing at the level they are capable of."
Doubles action saw Columbus win in two 8-0 shutouts and one 8-1 victory. Seniors Colin Flyr and Larson took down Roeser and Alex Acotsta 8-0. Landen Hastreiter and Ted Fehringer were 8-1 winners over Kaleb Brosz and Izaak Pierson. Bhoden Jedlicka and Frank Fehringer downed Diego Espinoza and Alex Morente 8-0.
In singles matchups, Flyr took the No. 1 spot 8-4 over Brosz, Larson was the victor at No. 2, Hastreiter earned the win at No. 3 8-0 over Acosta, Jedlicka took No. 4 8-1 over Pierson, Ted Fehringer picked up an 8-1 against Espinoza at No. 5 and Frank Fehringer was an 8-0 winner against Morente at No. 6
The CHS boys are back in action Saturday at Elkhorn.
"I was really proud of the way our seniors (Flyr, Larson, Hastreiter) played and how our underclassmen played. We had three boys new to varsity, and today they got their first taste. They played extremely well and won in convincing fashion," Bethune said. "This match was a great opportunity for us and really helped us understand where we are individually and as a team after 2 and 1/2 weeks of practice. We are excited to be competing again and look forward to our first invite this weekend."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!