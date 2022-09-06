Discoverer doubles teams win home gold

Both Columbus High tennis doubles pairs won the gold medal on its home court Friday at Pawnee Park.

The #1 doubles team of Alex Zoucha and Blake Wemhoff and the #2 doubles pair of Bohden Jedlicka and Carter Goc went undefeated at the Columbus Invite. It's the first gold medal for both pairs.

Zoucha/Wemhoff defeated Lincoln Northeast in the first round 8-4. In the semifinals, they defeated South Sioux City 8-3 for a meeting with Grand Island in the final. Zoucha/Wemhoff won the final 8-5.

In #2 doubles, Jedlicka/Goc dropped just four games in their run to gold. They shut out Grand Island 8-0 in the first round. In the semifinals, Columbus defeated South Sioux City 8-1 setting up a match with Bellevue East in the final. Jedlicka/Goc won the final 8-3 for their second medal of the season after claiming bronze a week earlier at the Lincoln Northeast/Lincoln High Invite.

"Our doubles teams are our strength this season and they showed what they are capable of," Discoverers head coach Scott Bethune said. "They stayed focus and were fundamentally sound in all areas of their game. When this is happening they can play with a lot of the top teams. (Today) was a step in the right direction for both squads."

Alan Estrada-Morales and Carter Trebac represented Columbus as the #1 and #2 singles players, respectively. Trebac placed fifth, bouncing back from an 8-0 defeat to South Sioux City in the opening match to defeat Holdrege 8-5 in the fifth-place match.

Estrada-Morales lost to Norfolk 8-1 in the first round and 8-2 to Holdrege in his second match to claim seventh place.

The Discoverers competed against South Sioux City in a dual Tuesday at Pawnee Park. Their next tournament is Saturday at the Fremont Invite.

"The key now is for them to continue to work on little areas of their game and have a high confidence level in the upcoming invites," Bethune said. "They should enjoy this moment, but it is time to get back to work. Our next invite will produce a little better competition than what was seen (today)."