Discoverer doubles win at state

Columbus High tennis was eliminated from the state tournament on Thursday in Omaha but not without making a little noise on the bracket.

The Discoverers two doubles teams, seniors Abby Loeffelholz and Logan Kapels at first doubles, and junior Sarah Lasso and sophomore Taylor Loontjer at second doubles, both won their first round matches.

Singles players, Sage Warner and Ana Ragonese, were both defeated in the first round, but Ragonese put some doubt in her opponent's mind with a tough first set.

Columbus won five matches at state last season and advanced its second doubles team to the semifinals. Kapels was a member of that squad and leaves CHS with four total wins over her career at the state tournament.

On Thursday, she and Loeffelholz dropped their first set 6-4 to a team from Bellevue West but came back for a 6-2 win in the second set and a 10-8 tiebreaker. They were knocked out of the tournament by three seed Claire Bonnett and Ava Schroeder of Omaha Westside.

That pair went on to the semis where they lost to the two seed from Lincoln East. Loeffelholz and Kapels close their careers 10-11 in their final year as a pair.

Lasso and Loontjer dominated their first opponent from Omaha North 6-0, 6-1 then suffered a 6-1, 6-1 defeat to two seed Parker Brown and Sophia Heinrich of Lincoln Southwest. Southwest advanced to the title match against a team from Omaha Marian. Lasso and Loontjer end the year 10-11.

Ragonese landed on the bracket against five seed Riya Kannapareddy and lost in straight sets but forced Kannapareddy to 7-5 in the first before falling 6-0 in the second. Kannapareddy won once more and made the quarterfinals.

Warner had a tough challenge in 27-5 and five seed Olivia Flood of Kearney. Flood dispatched Warner 6-1, 6-1 and also won another match into the quarterfinals.

Those results earned Columbus High six team points and slotted the Discoverers in a tie for 16th place out of 31 teams.

"The CHS girls had a good day at state," coach Kim Leibhart said. "They all played well and gave their opponents strong matches."

Friday's finals featured Camilla Ibrahimova of Lincoln Southeast up against Belinda Rademacher of Lincoln East at first singles, Corinne Barber of Southeast defeating Cecilia Regan of Marian 6-2, 6-4, Grace Bartolome and Ella Dean of Lincoln Southwest winning first doubles over Gibsen Champman and Kristina Le of Lincoln East 7-5, 6-2 and Marian's Torrey McManus and Jada Vosik facing Parker Brown and Sophia Heinrich of Lincoln Southwest. All four matchups were between the top two seeds on each bracket.

