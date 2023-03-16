The Columbus High girls soccer team had their 2022 season come to a close with a 1-0 loss to Lincoln East in the District A-5 final.

The 2023 Discoverer team starts their season on Friday when they'll travel to Lincoln Southwest to face the Silver Hawks.

The 2023 team returns seven of the 10 Discoverers that scored in 2022 including leading scorer Abby Haynes who scored 11 of the team's 28 goals as a freshman.

"A lot of these girls experienced that season, so that's one positive we have coming back and it doesn't really matter if they're seniors, juniors, sophomores -- they had experienced last year," Columbus coach Zack Wayman said. "They kind of went through a grinder of a season and played well. I think a lot of our losses were from top 10 teams or people who made state so we hung with every team we played, gave it our best."

The loses to top team's last year is one thing that Wayman says has helped his team grow from with the Discoverers' returners.

With a lot of experience returning, Wayman has seen his players continue to mature during preseason practice.

"That's exactly what we're trying to do," Wayman said. "So really excited about this year, another great group of girls."

The three seniors that scored for Columbus last season combined for seven goals, four of which came from Addison Kudron who finished second in scoring for the Discoverers.

With them being many key pieces of the Discoverers returning, they will look to build upon their 11-5 record from the last spring season in Wayman's second season leading the program.

"Really proud of the girls and how they finished the year, we pretty much accomplished all our goals," Wayman said. "We were one game away from state and lost to a really good Lincoln East team."

Of the returners, five are seniors which Wayman hopes can lead the Discoverers as Marjorie Morales, Ellie Thompson, Suzette Padilla, Kelyn Garrelts and Joey Long are all in their final season with Columbus soccer.

"The senior class is not as big as maybe some other ones but they're leading just as well, if not better," Wayman said. "We even have a lot of leadership from our younger kids to junior, sophomores as well. They're stepping up and leading by actions and even vocally, so that's awesome."

Thompson is one senior leader that may take some time to get back onto the field following an injury that sidelined her for the Discoverer basketball team over the winter.

"Heading this season I'm unable to play right now but hopefully, I can come back soon and I'll be ready to play," Thompson said.

While Thompson may not be on the field right away, the senior leaders still have high hopes for the upcoming season.

"I'm super excited for the season, finishing last year, that district final game, it was hard, because we had worked so hard," Garrelts said. "This year I feel like we're gonna use that to fuel us to beat some of those better teams and make it to state."

With state as a goal a strength for the Discoverers, team chemistry will be key.

"I think we've been playing together since we were seven or eight years old," Long said. "I think that just watching all the older girls, when we were little and seeing them get to go to state, kind of showed us that's what we want to do."

Another strength of the Discoverers is their defense.

"The old phrase 'defense wins championships' is (one) I truly believe in it," Wayman said. "We preach that; we defend with 11 players, not just four, not just five."

Anchoring the Discoverers' defense will be a newer face in the goal as junior Jordyn Trotta takes the reins as goalie for Columbus.

"When she was a freshman she had to play against Gretna, the two-time state champs. That was her first time to play as a freshman," Wayman said. "After that game, I knew we were set, we were good. She's got everything that we're looking for in a goalie."

The Discoverers' defense will be greatly impacted by three returning starting defenders with Liberty Larsen, Garrelts and Kenzie Shemek.

"I'm really confident in our defense but I also think that we're going to have a lot of goal-scoring power too," Wayman said. "A lot of our goal scorers and assist players are coming back."

Haynes leads the charge for the seven returning Columbus scorers who accounted for 21 team goals last season. Wayman is hopeful she can make a big step in her sophomore season.

"Her next step is going to be consistency, I think she'd agree that there were a lot of games there where she probably left a chance or two away, or maybe she should have put it away," Wayman said.

The Columbus girls aren't the only ones with lofty expectations for the Discoverers this season, with the girls being highly rated and taking 10th in the World-Herald's preseason soccer ranking for Class A.

"We showed over the past few years that we can compete with all those top teams and so we always talk about regardless of the expectations. What matters is every game, we play our biggest opponent that's actually ourselves," Wayman said. "We play against the standard that we face every day, every game every practice, there's a standard we have to reach and if we don't reach it we've lost."

After a tough finish to the 2022 season, the Discoverers are focused on their goal of making it to state this season by taking it a single game at a time.

"I would just expect that every game, we play to the best of our abilities and I think these girls are ready to do that," Wayman said. "I think what they've experienced the past couple of years, the leadership these guys are providing we're going to be able to win in a lot of different ways this year."