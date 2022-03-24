Discoverer girls tennis hungry to build on last year's success

It was a successful season for Columbus High girls tennis last year. The Discoverers had both doubles pairs and No. 2 singles player Abby Loeffelholz earn seeds in the state tournament.

Logan Kapels and Rebecca Hazlett finished fourth in Class A state No. 2 doubles. Kapels, along with Loeffelholz, and fellow state qualifier Sarah Lasso return and have their eyes set on getting back to state and enjoying a longer stay in Omaha.

"They have some pretty big shoes to fill. Logan's shoes are some of those. She left a pretty big spot in No. 2. As they've been practicing, they're getting stronger and stronger. They're meeting where I think they need to be at the moment and I hope they continue that," Discoverers head coach Kim Leibhart said.

"I'm hoping they can have a relatively good season compared to where they were last year and have a strong tournament at state as well. I know it's a long ways away, but that's where we're always looking at because that's our biggest tournament and that's where we play our strongest competition."

Leibhart enters the 2022 season as the new head coach, replacing Dave Licari. Leibhart was an assistant coach last year and bridges the gap to new leadership already familiar with the roster and its talents.

"I know some of the seniors last year I never got real close with and it was a little harder when I go to try tell them what they should be doing or some things, so I think it's good I've known these girls for at least a year," Leibhart said. "It makes it a lot better."

Kapels and Hazlett went 31-3 last season and entered the state tournament as the No. 5 seed. Kapels said the biggest lesson she learned from last season was just how important it was to be consistent with her game.

"We had a switch in our season. I started out with Miranda Swanson and we were very successful and then I got switched with Becca," Kapels said. "I wasn't really sure how that was going to go, and we ended up making it all the way to the second day in the state tournament and we ended up doing really well. I was really proud of that achievement and I hope that we can do that again this year."

This season Kapels is partnering up with Lasso, who competed in singles as a sophomore. Leibhart said there will be a learning curve for Lasso since she's no longer the only one in charge on the court. In practice, she said the pairing has been moving well together and is gradually building their communication skills.

"When we started practicing, they ended up just being together ... they just flowed really smoothly together. I think just knowing each other and playing with each other last year some (is helpful)," Leibhart said. "I think Logan is going to step up when she needs to, but I think Sarah is just really strong and they've just kind of synched. It wasn't really like where we thought we would be at this time, but that's really where they just synched and matched up."

Kapels said Lasso brings a strong serve and consistency to the pairing.

"If you can out-rally your opponent ... you can have those strong shots, but being consistent is extremely important," Kapels said. "She (Lasso) definitely has that, and her strong serve really helps."

To start the season, Leibhart said Kapels and Lasso will be No. 1 doubles, Loeffelholz and Taylor Loontjer as No. 2 doubles and Macy Szatko will be playing singles. There's competition for the sixth varsity spot.

Szatko competed on JV as a No. 1 doubles player last season. The senior is ready to step up and compete in varsity singles matches.

"I definitely rely on that extra space on the court for sure. It's really focusing on my precision," Szatko said. "It's a mental game, too, as much as it is how your skill is. When you play singles, just to stay in it and trust my shot."

Despite the end goal of making it to day two at state, Leibhart wants the focus to be one match and one day at a time.

"It's exciting and it's good for them to see. I really want them to know that it's possible they can get there, but I want them to work on it every single day," Leibhart said. "I want them to focus one day at a time because if you're only looking at state and you're not looking at tomorrow's dual or if you go into a dual like, 'Oh, we got this. We can beat these girls,' you really put yourself in a mindset to get beat because on any given day anybody can do it.

"As exciting as that was, we need to remember to focus on what's in front of us today."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.