Discoverer girls win, boys fall in HAC tournament play

Both Columbus boys and girls basketball were in action Wednesday with the two splitting their games in the HAC basketball tournaments. The Lady Discoverers picked up a 54-46 win against hosting Lincoln North Star as the boys fell at Lincoln Pius X in an 83-55 matchup.

Lady Discoverers win in comeback

With the win, the girls improve to 4-3 and currently ride a two-game win streak heading into day two of the HAC tournament where they will face unbeaten Lincoln Pius X. The Discoverers were able to overcome a rough first half where Lincoln North Star jumped out to a quick 15-2 lead into the second quarter and held a 30-15 lead over Columbus at the half. The Gators were able to make five three-point shots in the second quarter to help hold their lead over Columbus.

The Discoverers bounced back in the second half outscoring the Gators 39-16.

"We handled their half-court defense a little bit better, they were really long and we didn’t attack well in the first half," Columbus head coach Scott Schaefer said of the second half. "We got a little bit more aggressive, attacking and able to get the ball into some shooters' hands and hit some shots.”

Junior Carly Gaedeke led Columbus in the win picking up 21 points with six coming from a distance and shooting five of seven at the line. Anisten Barnet and Molly Goc were the next leading scorers with Goc making three shots from deep and going one for one at the line for 10 points on the day as Barnet hit two threes and went two for two on free throws for eight points.

The Discoverers' defense held just one scorer for the Gators to double digits. The Gators were also held to two points in the third quarter as Columbus fought back to earn a 34-32 lead heading into the final quarter.

In the fourth, Columbus managed to hold strong and add to its lead in the win. Barnet scored six of her eight in the fourth and Gaedeke dropped six to close the game.

With win four of the season for the Discoverers, Columbus has pushed past .500 early in the year. For Schaefer, his team has shown some positives but he also believes there is room to improve.

"Our kids don’t realize they have to take a step backward to take a few forward steps, today they were able to stay with it, keep grinding but I think they’ll continue to improve and be competitive," Schaefer said.

Columbus now looks to play at 5-0 Pius X in the second round of the HAC basketball tournament, Schaefer considers the Thunderbolts to be one of the best teams in the conference.

"That’s our reward for winning,” Schaefer said.

The keys to the game according to Schaefer are “discipline, they have to execute offensively, they have to show a little bit of patience and hopefully that will carry them.

"It would have been easy to give up today when they were down 15-2, they just kept at it, showed some heart. They are going to go through some moments like that (against Pius X) guaranteed, they just have to stay with it and have faith in each other, that’s what we’re looking for.”

Columbus boys fall at Pius X

Pius X was able to win a near 30-point game against the Discoverers as their lead was able to steadily grow throughout the game. The Discoverers were outscored by the Thunderbolts in all four quarters as Columbus falls to 2-5 on the season.

The Discoverers only had two scorers in double digits with Tanner Esch and Zaiden Gulley scoring 11 and 10, Braeden Schefus and Quinn Freshour scoring nine and eight. The Discoverers shot 49% from the floor and 40% from the line. The Thunderbolts managed to shoot 64% on field goals and made 11 of 24 three-point shots in an 83-point performance.

"The first quarter it looked like we had been on break for a week, we played pretty well in the second," Columbus coach Jordan Hitchcock said. "We turned it over right before half, so instead of going in down by eight or 10, the turnover led to a layup and we went to the half down 12.”

Turnovers were a key factor in the loss for the Discovers as the Thunderbolts started fast in the third quarter forcing four straight turnovers for Columbus. Pius X was able to capitalize and make threes and stretch the lead to 67-42 heading into the fourth quarter.

"We got good looks, and offensively we did good things when we didn’t turn the ball over," Hitchcock said. "Against North Platte that was our issue too, we had 22 turnovers and that was a close game, we have a young team we have to learn to take care of the basketball and get a shot every possession.”

With the Columbus team falling to 2-5 on its third straight loss, Hitchcock spoke about positives he’s seen this season such as younger players earning lots of playing time and the fact they play hard.

A point of emphasis moving forward for Columbus, according to Hitchcock is, “when we step on the court we have to believe we can beat teams and until that happens we’re not.”

With the loss, Columbus is now set to host 1-5 Norfolk today in HAC tournament play.