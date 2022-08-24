Discoverer Hall of Fame set for Thursday

The Discoverer Hall of Fame takes place tonight at the River's Edge Convention Center in Columbus. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. with the program and dinner beginning at 6:15 p.m.

The Discoverers will induct 24 athletes, two meritorious and one coach. CPS will also induct four teams.

Those individuals and their biographies are listed below:

Verl Wurtz, Meritorious

Verl Wurtz graduated with a journalism degree from Kansas State University. He began his radio career in Kansas and moved to Columbus in 1976. In 1977, Wurtz started the KJSK Saturday morning coaches show which was broadcast live. He continued this Saturday morning tradition for 25 years. In 1981, he announced the basketball games for the first ever Columbus Area Chamber Basketball Tournament. One of the highlights of his career was the creation of the KLIR Prep Club in 1985. For the past 37 years, the KLIR Prep Club has awarded scholarships every spring to a senior girl and boy from the three Columbus high schools. A memorable event was the Class A boys basketball final in 1989 against Millard South at the Devaney Center. Over the years, Wurtz has broadcast countless athletic events for Columbus High, Lakeview, Scotus and numerous other area teams. After 42 years of sports broadcasting, Wurtz hung up his head set after the 2017 fall sports season.

Richard “Dick” Luebbe, Meritorious

Richard “Dick” Luebbe began his 50-year coaching career at Columbus High School in 1971. Throughout that span, Dick coached wrestling, basketball, track and football. He was an amazing motivator and mentor. Coach Luebbe proudly led the Discoverers football team for 27 years, including 10 state playoff and 4 semifinal appearances. Dick was honored to coach over 30 All-State football players and numerous Shrine Bowl participants. He was honored to be selected the Head Coach of the Nebraska High School All-Stars in the 1992 Down Under Bowl in Australia, Shrine Bowl Head Coach in 1989 and Assistant in 1986. Dick’s knowledge of football was unsurpassed, with his teams being known for tough defense, veer-option offense, playing with discipline and enthusiasm. Dick also coached track for 50 years, serving as the head boys track coach for 28, coaching several state champions. Most importantly, Coach Luebbe cared for each of his players personally and made his athletes better people.

Betsy Rall, Coach

Betsy Rall was a very versatile coach in that she helped in volleyball, cross country and track. In her seven-year stint as head volleyball coach, she had a 158-89 record. In the Greater Nebraska Athletic Conference Betsy had two champions and one runner-up. Her teams qualified for the state tournament four times. At the 2004 state tournament her team was the state runner-up. As an assistant coach with the Cross Country team, Rall helped secure top ten finishes in six of the eight years she coached. Several runners attained top ten finishes at the state meet. As a track assistant she coached numerous athletes who qualified and/or placed in the State Track Meet.

Bill Bomberger, Class of 1966

At Columbus High, Bill Bomberger was a multi-sport athlete who excelled in football, basketball and track and field. Bomberger lettered three years in football, two years in basketball and three years in track and field. In football he was named to the Shrine Bowl, All Big 10 Conference team, All-State team and was a Parade Magazine All-American. His senior year, Bill scored six touchdowns against Norfolk. In track and field, Bomberger was a fierce competitor and won many events including low and high hurdles, long jump, high jump, discus and shot put. Bomberger placed in the state track meet in the discus and long jump. He pitched on the Legion baseball team and was recruited to play professionally.

Following his high school career Bomberger was awarded a scholarship to play football for the University of Nebraska. In 1968 he was the leading scorer on the football team due to his field goals and extra points. A herniated disc ended Bomberger’s college football career.

Tom Alt, Class of 1981

Tom Alt loved football and earned two letters for Columbus High. He was a quarterback and defensive back for the Discoverers. Alt was named All-Conference in the East Big Ten and Trans Nebraska Conferences his senior season. He was selected to play in the Shrine Bowl game his senior year. He was named to the First Team All Class All State football team. Alt currently holds the Columbus High School record for the most passes intercepted in a season with 9. He was named the recipient of the Dave McNair Award. Alt played for two seasons in basketball and earned one letter while playing varsity. He was an all-around player especially on the defensive end of the court.

Craig Thalken, Class of 1984

Craig Thalken loved wrestling and focused on that his entire high school career. As a freshman he was third on the depth chart on the freshmen team. He worked extremely hard and was motivated by the talks coach Charlie Sherertz gave to the team. He was ranked third in the state his junior year but got beat out in the District meet. Even though he was sidelined with a dislocated knee injury at the start of his senior season, Thalken compiled a 28-1-1 record. Thalken had over 20 pins his senior season. He was the 167 lb. champion at the Belleview West Invite, Millard Invite, Tran Nebraska Conference, Big Ten Conference and District meets. Thalken ended his wrestling career as a 167lbs State Champion at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament.

Mitch Slusarski, Class of 1990

Mitch Slusarski was a three-sport athlete for Columbus High. He was named captain in football and basketball his senior year. In football, he was a two-year letter winner. He was the starting quarterback and kicker both years, holding several school and state records at the time. He played in the Shrine Game and was the All-State kicker his senior season. In basketball, Slusarski was on the varsity for three years and lettered two years. Columbus made it to State Basketball Tournament during the three years Slusarski was on varsity. In track, Slusarski lettered three years excelling in hurdles, sprints and jumps. He was a state track qualifier in the 300 hurdles both his junior and senior year.

After high school, Slusarski excelled in basketball for the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology and was inducted into their Hall of Fame. He started all four years and holds numerous school records. He played professionally for Poland for one year.

Cathy Luebbe Sanchez, Class of 1995

While attending Columbus High, Cathy Luebbe was a three-sport letter winner. She ran cross country, played basketball and soccer, all while maintaining a perfect 4.0 GPA and graduating first in her class. In soccer, Luebbe was voted by her CHS teammates as “All-Around Player of the Year” in 1993, 1994 and 1995. Her senior year, Luebbe was selected as Sertoma Athlete of the Year and KLIR Student-Athlete of the Year. In basketball, Luebbe was selected to the Greater Nebraska Athletic Conference All-Academic Team and led the team to Conference Champions. As captain of the Discoverer soccer team, Luebbe was selected Nebraska Soccer Coaches Association First Team All-State and the Omaha World Herald All-Nebraska Soccer First Team her senior year. She was Second Team All-State her junior year, and Honorable Mention All-State her sophomore year. Luebbe was chosen to play in the Nebraska Shrine Soccer Bowl in the summer of 1995.

Steve Sliva, Class of 1984

Steve Sliva was a three-year letter winner in football and track. In track he excelled in the sprints and long jump. In his senior football season, he was on a team dubbed the “Cardiac Kids” winning both the East Big 10 and Trans Nebraska Conferences plus a berth in Class A football playoffs. Sliva earned first team All-Conference and first team All-State. Sliva was also presented the Bob Murry award and selected for the Shrine bowl. He ended his senior football season second in Class A with 1402 total yards. Sliva was awarded a football scholarship to the University Nebraska at Omaha and was presented with the Outstanding Back award in 1985.

Nick Gragert, Class of 1997

Nick Gragert was an outstanding all-around athlete earning nine letters in football, wrestling and track. In track he earned numerous medals excelling in the hurdles, shot put and discus. In wrestling, Gragert placed fifth at 189 lbs in the State Wrestling Tournament his sophomore season. During his senior year, Gragert was a State Champion at 215lbs., while wrestling the last minute of the championship match with a torn tendon. In football, Gragert was an outstanding fullback and linebacker. He was named to the All-State Second Team his senior season. Gragert was named one of the Top 50 high school linebackers in the country by Street and Smith’s Magazine. Gragert walked-on at the University of Nebraska and was part of two Big Twelve Titles and one National Championship Team.

Dave Kincaid, Class of 1970

Dave Kincaid was a multi-sport athlete having participated in track, tennis and basketball all three years. Kincaid lettered all three years in tennis. He and his partner Brad Nelson won the Class B doubles Championship in 1969. Dave lettered three years in basketball. He was named to the All-Big Ten Conference first team his junior and senior year. His senior year, Kincaid averaged 17 points and 14 rebounds per game. Kincaid was named to the All-State basketball team his senior year. At Platte College, Kincaid continued to excel in basketball by being named twice to the Nebraska Jr. College All-State Team; twice to the All Region Team and was the starting point guard for two years on the University of Missouri-St. Louis basketball Team. Kincaid was inducted into the Central Community College (Platte College) Hall of Fame in 2014.

---

Columbus will also induct All-State football players from 1921-1944. Those include Ben Tryba (1921), Clarence Miller (1922), Paul Insinger (1925), Elmer Brock (1926), Merle Hasselbalch (1927), Harry Hall (1930), Elmer Hall (1932), Richard Davis (1935), Charles Brock (1935), Kenneth Johnson (1939), James E. "Tom" Brock (1939), Ted Kenfield (1942) and Clarence Gates (1944).

The four teams to be honored is the 1988 boys tennis state champions, the 2004 volleyball state runner-up, the 1989 girls double tennis state champions and 1982 boys double tennis state champions.

Tom Hoffard, Jon Aerni, Mark Massman, Ray Hoffart, Chad Swantz, Cory Hunzeker, Lee Steinbrook, Steve Scheidegger, Chris Roth, Eric Mueller, Chad Hunzeker and Rob Van Fossen were the players on the 1988 boys tennis state championship team. They were coached by Gary Duranski.

The volleyball athletes included Erica Soltero, Morgan Pillen Kapels, Lindsey Shannon, Katie Ernst Frank, Sarach Schroeder, Audra Blatchford, Kelly Hollmann, Brooke Rambour Cemper, Amanda Gates Sjuts, Amanda Iwansky, Leah Travnicek, Kristin Micek Weinand, Amber Kobus and Heidi Zoucha. Alongside Rall on the coaching staff was Jared Johnson and Keith Spiehs.

Marie Srb Kapels and Cindy Srb Tederman won the 1989 girls doubles state tennis title. Brad Scheidegger and Clarey Castner claimed the 1982 boys doubles state title.