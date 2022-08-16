Discoverer Hall of Fame tickets on sale now

Tickets are on sale now for the Discoverer Athletic Hall of Fame. The event takes place on Aug. 25 at the River's Edge Convention Center in Columbus. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. with the program and dinner beginning at 6:15 p.m.

Tickets are $28 for adults and $15 for children. They're available online or at the Columbus Public Schools Administration Building. The last day to purchase tickets is Friday, Aug. 19.

The Discoverers will induct 24 athletes, two meritorious and one coach. CPS will also induct four teams.

Betsy Rall will be inducted along with the 2004 girls volleyball team that she coached. That team was the state runner-up. Verl Wurtz and Richard "Dick" Luebbe will be Hall of Fame meritorious inductees.

Bill Bomberger, Tom Alt, Craig Thalken, Mitch Slusarski, Cathy Luebbe Sanchez, Steve Sliva, Nick Gragert and Dave Kincaid comprise the athletes slated for the Hall of Fame induction.

Columbus will also induct All-State football players from 1921-1944. Those include Ben Tryba (1921), Clarence Miller (1922), Paul Insinger (1925), Elmer Brock (1926), Merle Hasselbalch (1927), Harry Hall (1930), Elmer Hall (1932), Richard Davis (1935), Charles Brock (1935), Kenneth Johnson (1939), James E. "Tom" Brock (1939), Ted Kenfield (1942) and Clarence Gates (1944).

The four teams to be honored is the 1988 boys tennis state champions, the 2004 volleyball state runner-up, the 1989 girls double tennis state champions and 1982 boys double tennis state champions.

Tom Hoffard, Jon Aerni, Mark Massman, Ray Hoffart, Chad Swantz, Cory Hunzeker, Lee Steinbrook, Steve Scheidegger, Chris Roth, Eric Mueller, Chad Hunzeker and Rob Van Fossen were the players on the 1988 boys tennis state championship team. They were coached by Gary Duranski.

The volleyball athletes included Erica Soltero, Morgan Pillen Kapels, Lindsey Shannon, Katie Ernst Frank, Sarach Schroeder, Audra Blatchford, Kelly Hollmann, Brooke Rambour Cemper, Amanda Gates Sjuts, Amanda Iwansky, Leah Travnicek, Kristin Micek Weinand, Amber Kobus and Heidi Zoucha. Alongside Rall on the coaching staff was Jared Johnson and Keith Spiehs.

Marie Srb Kapels and Cindy Srb Tederman won the 1989 girls doubles state tennis title. Brad Scheidegger and Clarey Castner claimed the 1982 boys doubles state title.