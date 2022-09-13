Discoverer tennis doubles teams claim silver at Fremont Invite

Columbus High Tennis competed in a pair of tennis tournaments. On Friday, both doubles teams of Blake Wemhoff/Alex Zoucha and Bohden Jedlicka/Carter Goc earned their second straight medal of the season at the Fremont Invite.

Both teams earned a silver medal after reaching the final as the No. 1 seed. In both tournaments, they were defeated by Omaha Westside in the championship match.

The #1 doubles tandem of Wemhoff/Zoucha earned a first-round bye and faced off against Norfolk in the semifinals. Wemhoff/Zoucha won in a tiebreak 9-8(2) to advance to the final. Omaha Westside won the final 8-2 to claim the gold medal.

In #2 doubles, Jedlicka/Goc won its semifinal match over Bellevue East 8-5 following a first-round bye. In the championship match, Westside defeated Columbus 8-1.

"(Today) was a good test as to where we are and where we need to head. Westside has two good doubles teams and we were tested," Columbus head coach Scott Bethune said. "We played with them on several points, but in the end a lot of shots went their way. Coming away with the silver in this invite was a huge plus."

The Discoverers placed fourth in the final team standings with 22 points. Westside won the invite with 40 points and Norfolk was the runner-up with 30 points.

Jacob Rother placed sixth in #2 singles for Columbus. He lost to Millard South 8-1 in the first round and 8-4 to Bellevue East in the fifth-place match. Alan Estrada-Morales represented CHS as its #1 singles player. Estrada-Morales placed seventh losing 8-0 to Fremont and 8-1 to Gretna.

On Monday, the Discoverers competed at the Lincoln East Invite. Wemhoff/Zoucha finished in sixth place. Jedlicka/Goc placed ninth. Carter Trebac and Estrada-Morales both ended the singles tournament in 10th.

Wemhoff/Zoucha was in #1 doubles pool B with Kearney, Norfolk, Lincoln Southeast and York. It went 2-2 to finish third in the five-team pool.

They lost to the Silver Hawks 9-1 in the first match of the day. Wemhoff/Zoucha bounced back to defeat York 8-6. After an 8-2 loss to Kearney, they closed out pool play with a 9-8(5) tiebreak win over Norfolk.

In the fifth-place match, Wemhoff/Zoucha lost 8-1 to Elkhorn South to finish the day 2-3.

Jedlicka/Goc went winless in pool play losing in a tiebreak to 9-8(10) in the first match against Elkhorn South. They lost 8-4 to Kearney and Lincoln Southeast and 9-7 to Gretna. The pair ended the day with a win, defeating Norfolk 8-6.

Trebac won three games Monday, snagging two against Lincoln Pius X and one against Elkhorn South. In the ninth-place match, the sophomore lost 8-0 to Gretna.

Estrada-Morales won a game in the final pool match against Lincoln North Star, falling 8-1. In the ninth-place match, the senior was defeated by Lincoln Pius X 8-2. As a team, Columbus finished the tournament 10th with 30 points.

Columbus will take the court again Thursday at the Millard North Invite.