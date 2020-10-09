Discoverer tennis falls to Panthers

Columbus High tennis has struggled to make headway against rival Norfolk in tournaments this season. That struggle repeated itself again on Thursday when the Discoverers dropped a 7-2 dual to the Panthers in Norfolk.

Sophomore Ted Fehringer produced the only singles win at No. 5 in the lineup. Seniors Colin Flyr and Alex Larson, who were sixth at last week's Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament, continued a recent stretch of solid play with a win at No. 2 doubles.

The Discoverers now prepare for the state meet next Thursday and Friday in Omaha.

"Alex and Colin continue their winning ways and won today in dominating fashion. "We now look to see if their late season success will earn them a seed in the state tournament next week," coach Scott Bethune said. "I was really excited for Ted at No. 5 singles. Ted has not been seeing much success in the win column lately, yet he continues to work hard day in and day out.

"Tonight I saw him play and hit the ball with the most confidence I have seen all season. You can really tell he is starting to understand the game and progress extremely well. He was super excited about his win and I was super excited for him."