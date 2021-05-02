Discoverer tennis raises another trophy

Columbus High girls tennis finished atop the team standings at home for the second tournament in a row on Saturday when the Discoverers took first in three of four divisions.

A week and a day after Columbus was the best of the Columbus Invite, the team repeated at home, this time in the Discoverer Invite that included five other teams. Just like that one, Columbus swept three of the four brackets and was an easy winner.

Abby Loeffelholz in the No. 2 singles tournament, Addi Duranski and Miranda Swanson in No. 1 singles and Becca Hazlett and Logan Kapels in No. 2 doubles were a perfect 5-0 and won championships. Sarah Lasso was 3-2 at No. 1 doubles and finished third overall.

"The girls had another solid showing today. The overall competition was better than at the Columbus Invite last week," coach Dave Licari said. "Sarah Lasso continued her improvement at No. 1 singles. She won her last match 8-0. Although her and her opponent were evenly matched in skill, Sarah was mentally tougher in the heat as both girls had already played 4 matches.

"Abby Loeffelholz came up with a big win in her second match beating Hope Fossum of Norfolk who had defeated Abby in the Millard West Invite on Monday."