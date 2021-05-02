Discoverer tennis raises another trophy

Columbus High girls tennis finished atop the team standings at home for the second tournament in a row on Saturday when the Discoverers took first in three of four divisions.
A week and a day after Columbus was the best of the Columbus Invite, the team repeated at home, this time in the Discoverer Invite that included five other teams. Just like that one, Columbus swept three of the four brackets and was an easy winner.
Abby Loeffelholz in the No. 2 singles tournament, Addi Duranski and Miranda Swanson in No. 1 singles and Becca Hazlett and Logan Kapels in No. 2 doubles were a perfect 5-0 and won championships. Sarah Lasso was 3-2 at No. 1 doubles and finished third overall.
"The girls had another solid showing today. The overall competition was better than at the Columbus Invite last week," coach Dave Licari said. "Sarah Lasso continued her improvement at No. 1 singles. She won her last match 8-0. Although her and her opponent were evenly matched in skill, Sarah was mentally tougher in the heat as both girls had already played 4 matches.
"Abby Loeffelholz came up with a big win in her second match beating Hope Fossum of Norfolk who had defeated Abby in the Millard West Invite on Monday."
Lasso won 8-1 over Mallory Williams of Omaha Burke and by two scores of 8-0 against Mia Homan of Kearney Catholic and Anna Maas of Sioux City North. Her losses were 8-4 to Sydney Reynolds of Norfolk and and 8-2 against Mia Wilke of Gretna.
Loeffelholz swept the day on wins of 8-2, 8-4 and two by scores of 8-3.
Duranski and Swanson had three wins by scores of 8-3, one by 8-2 and another 8-1. The 8-2 score came in the first round over the eventual silver medalists from Omaha Burke.
Hazlett and Kapels shut out their first round opponent, won twice 8-2 and once each 8-1 and 8-3. Their 8-2 win was against Norfolk, the second-place team in the tournament.
"We are looking forward to competing in the Lincoln East Spartan Tournament on Monday," Licari said. "It's a high-level tournament, and we need to see that type of competition."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.