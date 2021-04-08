Discoverer tennis slams another foe, 3-0 in dual competition

It seems safe to say that three weeks into the season, coach Dave Licari's opinion on his team's potential in dual competition was spot on.

Columbus High's girls tennis coach floated the idea that the Discoverers might have a chance to play for a perfect record in head-to-head duals. Through the first three, CHS has won them all and has yet to seriously face a challenge at least in terms of the final team scores.

Tuesday it was an 8-1 win at Grand Island that gave Columbus its latest domination. The Discoverers won all six singles matches and had the victory sealed up before winning two of three in doubles.

CHS opened the year with a 9-0 win followed by a 7-2 triumph. The girls were also third at a tournament in York. They were set to host their invite on Thursday when rain forced a postponement to April 23.

"It was a good match for the girls overall. I thought we could have some success against them but wasn't thinking it would be 8-1," Licari said. "We played pretty well, overall, in singles. Many of the girls did a great job of adjusting to the wind and not going for as many shots but were willing to keep the ball in play and let their opponent make the error."