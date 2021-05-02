Discoverer Tough: CHS shocks Prep in overtime road win

Columbus High coach John Arlt asked one of his team managers to be sure and send text messages back to his wife to keep her updated on the Discoverers district semifinal game Saturday at Omaha Creighton Prep.

When the match was over and CHS did the unthinkable, he asked if she had followed his directions. Unfortunately, she had been caught up in the moment and failed to serve as long distance messenger.

"So I told her, 'You don't get to tell her anymore. I want to do that,'" Arlt said.

Who could blame him? A win over the No. 4 team, on the road, in overtime during a season in which Columbus started 1-7...it might have made for a good script but likely would have been rejected by any self respecting producer.

Once again, truth was stranger than fiction. On an 82nd minute goal by senior Juan Ixquiactap, a handful of five-bell saves by goalkeeper David Bennett and a gritty determination by the rest of the roster, Columbus won 1-0 in what has to be one of the most significant victories in program history.