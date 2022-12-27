Discoverers achieve highs in 2022 with three state champions, 12 medalists

It was another banner year for Columbus High athletics. Adrian Bice and Ryland Prokopec took home winter state championships in wrestling and bowling, respectively.

Including Bice and Prokopec, a dozen Discoverers took home state medals across all three seasons. Sarah Lasso was crowned a state runner-up in girls golf. Brenyn Delano, Blake Cerny, Rylee Iburg and Liam Blaser captured bronze medals at state wrestling.

Caydn Kucera secured a wrestling state medal in Omaha finishing in fourth. In the spring, Joselyn Olson, Josie Garrett, Caleb Mulder and Carsen Marking claimed state track and field medals while Brock Kuhlman capped his high school golf career with a state medal in Norfolk.

Columbus unified bowling captured its first state title. Discoverer boys and girls soccer and softball took home district runner-up plaques.

Here's a look back at 2022 for the Discoverers.

Bice stands alone, wrestling places third

Bice came agonizingly short of winning a state title as a freshman, leaving Omaha with state wrestling silver. After a disappointing fifth-place finish in 2021, Bice returned to Omaha looking to complete unfinished business.

Bice cruised to the 126-pound final with three falls of 21 seconds, 1 minute and 31 seconds and 2:28. In the final, Bice defeated Lincoln East's Brandon Baustert by a 4-3 decision to become the 38th individual state wrestling champion in school history.

He was far from being the lone Discoverer to stand on the podium. Columbus featured six medalists who battled back from defeats. Delano, Cerny, Kucera, Iburg and Blaser all returned to Columbus with medals around their neck.

In total, 10 Discoverers qualified in Omaha with Levi Cerny, Carter Braun, Levi Bloomquist and Kasen Grape contributing to Columbus' third-place finish.

Delano, Levi, Bice, Kucera, Grape and Blaser all are back this season as they look to return to Omaha and help the team qualify for state duals in Kearney for the second straight year.

Prokopec bookends year with state bowling titles

Ryland Prokopec was the lone Discoverer boy to qualify for the NSAA State Bowling Championships in Lincoln.

Prokopec earned the final spot in the championship bracket by five pins. The then-sophomore pounced on his opportunity, defeating the No. 1 seed Cooper Nichols of Lincoln Pius X, No. 5 Nathaniel Centineo of Bellevue West and No. 3 Blake Paulhamus of Papillion-La Vista South to win the state title.

In the second season of NSAA-sanctioned bowling, Prokopec became the second Discoverer to win state singles gold after Madison Henderson won the state tournament in 2021.

Prokopec concluded the calendar year contributing to Columbus' first unified bowling state title in December. Alongside teammates Matthew Holcomb, Randy Champlin, Colin Jaster and Gavin Unger, the Discoverers defeated Lincoln Northeast 3-2, Bellevue West 3-0 and Norfolk 3-0 to snag the championship.

The Discoverers erased match deficits against the Rockets and Panthers, including trailing 2-1 to Norfolk in the final. After winning the fourth game 151-132, Holcomb rolled a 10th-frame strike along with a three and a four to propel Columbus to a 190-187 fifth-game win.

The Columbus boys hope the momentum leads them to Lincoln as the team is off to a 4-0 start.

Lasso caps golf journey with silver medal

Lasso said she didn't pick up a golf club in a competitive setting until she entered high school. However, she continued to work through all seasons and steadily improved to be one of the school's most decorated golfers in school history.

After a pair of state medals, a 15th-place finish in 2020 and tying for sixth in 2021, Lasso saved her best round for the final round in Norfolk. Lasso shot a 74 in round two, an improvement of six strokes from the first round, to finish tied for second with a combined score of 154. The senior finished three strokes back of three-time state champion Lincoln Pius X senior Nicole Kolbas.

Lasso's state silver medal was the second-best finish at the girls golf state tournament in school history after Cathy Curry's state title in 1975.

Her golf career will continue at the next level as she will golf at Omaha next year.

Four Discoverers see podium at Burke

Columbus finished the two state NSAA State Track and Field Championships with four medalists.

Olson ended her high school career with her second straight long jump state medal. The senior placed fifth with a mark of 17 feet, 4 and 3/4 inches. Garrett placed sixth in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.36 seconds, her second state medal in the event.

Mulder collected his first state medal with a seventh-place finish in the 400. clocking in with a time of 51.38 seconds. Marking also earned a seventh-place medal in the pole vault, clearing the bar at a height of 13 feet and 6 inches.

Kuhlman makes school history

Kuhlman ended his Discoverers golf career by making history, becoming the first two-time boys golf state medalist.

After tying for 13th in 2021, Kuhlman improved by four places and finished the 2022 state tournament tied for ninth. He shot a 75 in both rounds to finish with a tournament score of 150 in Norfolk.

Kuhlman birdied two holes in the first round and four in the second round. The senior ended the final round with three birdies and five pars.

Lawrence breaks through in Kearney

The Third time was the charm for Lawrence at the NSAA State Cross County Championships. After following short of the podium as a sophomore and a junior, Lawrence broke through with an 11th-place medal in Kearney.

The senior finished the meet with a time of 16:21.40, the fourth-fastest time posted by a Class A senior. Lawrence became the first Discoverer boy to earn a state cross country medal in nine years.

His state time was the fastest ever recorded by a Discoverer, breaking his own record time of 16:42.10 in 2020. Lawrence also ended his career as the fourth Discoverer boy in school history to run at state three times.

Lawrence's decorated career included 22 medals and the first two Heartland Athletic Conference medals in school history, school record in career Olympia conquests and season Olympia conquests. Olympia conquests is the number of athletes they beat.

He passed Trevor Urkoski's career Olympic conquests total of 1,486 with 1,667. That record stood for 14 years. Lawrence passed 647 athletes in a single season, surpassing Morgan Penn's record of 595 which he achieved in 2014.

Soccer and softball bring home hardware

Columbus boys and girls soccer earned home district tournament semifinal wins at home in the midst of wet and windy conditions.

Both teams won their semifinal 1-0 to advance to the district tournament final at Seacrest Field in Lincoln. The girls suffered a 1-0 defeat to Lincoln East in their first district final since 2018 when they were in Class B.

The boys lost 4-0 to Lincoln Southwest in their second straight district final appearance.

For the first time in six years, Columbus softball reached a district tournament final. The Discoverers started the season 5-14 before finishing 9-9 down the stretch. They played the biggest spoiler at the HAC Tournament, earning fourth place as the No. 7 seed upsetting the two-seeded Fremont Tigers.

In the district tournament, Columbus lost to Fremont to head to the loser's bracket. The Discoverers staved off elimination three times, including avenging their loss to the Tigers with a 12-5 win, to reach the district final against Lincoln East where they lost 12-0.