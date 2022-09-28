 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Discoverers avenge defeat vs. Hastings, tennis splits York triangular

  • Updated
  • 0
Alex Zoucha

Discoverers senior Alex Zoucha runs up to hit a shot on Sept. 2 at Pawnee Park. Zoucha won all four matches in Tuesday's triangular in York.

Columbus High volleyball, after falling to Hastings in Saturday’s Hastings Invite, avenged its defeat Tuesday night defeating the Tigers 25-12, 25-22, 21-25, 25-17. The Discoverers improved to 12-8 and will take the floor in Saturday’s Columbus Classic.

Columbus softball played its second doubleheader in as many days Tuesday traveling to No. 7 Norfolk. It was shut out in both games losing 8-0 and 19-0 to drop to 9-19. The Discoverers will take the field Saturday as they’ll host the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament at Bradshaw Park.

Discoverers tennis traveled to York for a triangular. They defeated North Platte 5-4 and fell to the Duke 6-3.

Alex Zoucha went a perfect 4-0 winning both singles matches and both doubles matches with Blake Wemhoff. Zoucha defeated North Platte junior Layton Moss 8-0 and York senior Trey Harms 8-4 in singles.

People are also reading…

In doubles, Zoucha/Wemhoff defeated the Bulldogs 8-6 and the Dukes 9-7. Wemhoff won his singles match against North Platte senior Landon Brott 8-4.

Bohden Jedlicka/Carter Goc won both of their doubles matches, defeated North Platte 8-2 and York 8-3. Jedlicka also won his singles match against the Bulldogs, defeating Jace Kennel 8-4.

On Friday, Columbus competed at the Hastings Invite. Jedlicka/Goc secured the silver medal after winning all four of its pool matches. They lost to Kearney A 8-3 in the #2 doubles championship match.

Jedlicka/Goc defeated Adams Central 8-2, Kearney B 8-1, Grand Island 8-0 and North Platte 8-0 for their fourth medal of the season. They’ve won a gold, two silvers and a bronze.

Zoucha and Wemhoff placed seventh in #1 doubles defeating Scottsbluff 8-6 in the seventh-place match. In pool play, the Discoverers went 1-3. They defeated North Platte 8-4. It lost 9-8 (3) to Adams Central, 8-4 to Kearney B and 8-5 to Grand Island.

Alan Estrada-Morales and Jacob Rother lost five matches on Friday. Estrada-Morales lost 8-4 to North Platte and 8-2 against Grand Island. Adams Central defeated Rother 8-4 and Grand Island won 8-3. Both players lost 8-3 in the seventh-place match.

Columbus tennis will hosts its final dual of the season Monday against Fremont at Pawnee Park.

Reach The Columbus Telegram sports staff at sports@columbustelegram.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron James buys pickleball team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News