Discoverers avenge defeat vs. Hastings, tennis splits York triangular

Columbus High volleyball, after falling to Hastings in Saturday’s Hastings Invite, avenged its defeat Tuesday night defeating the Tigers 25-12, 25-22, 21-25, 25-17. The Discoverers improved to 12-8 and will take the floor in Saturday’s Columbus Classic.

Columbus softball played its second doubleheader in as many days Tuesday traveling to No. 7 Norfolk. It was shut out in both games losing 8-0 and 19-0 to drop to 9-19. The Discoverers will take the field Saturday as they’ll host the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament at Bradshaw Park.

Discoverers tennis traveled to York for a triangular. They defeated North Platte 5-4 and fell to the Duke 6-3.

Alex Zoucha went a perfect 4-0 winning both singles matches and both doubles matches with Blake Wemhoff. Zoucha defeated North Platte junior Layton Moss 8-0 and York senior Trey Harms 8-4 in singles.

In doubles, Zoucha/Wemhoff defeated the Bulldogs 8-6 and the Dukes 9-7. Wemhoff won his singles match against North Platte senior Landon Brott 8-4.

Bohden Jedlicka/Carter Goc won both of their doubles matches, defeated North Platte 8-2 and York 8-3. Jedlicka also won his singles match against the Bulldogs, defeating Jace Kennel 8-4.

On Friday, Columbus competed at the Hastings Invite. Jedlicka/Goc secured the silver medal after winning all four of its pool matches. They lost to Kearney A 8-3 in the #2 doubles championship match.

Jedlicka/Goc defeated Adams Central 8-2, Kearney B 8-1, Grand Island 8-0 and North Platte 8-0 for their fourth medal of the season. They’ve won a gold, two silvers and a bronze.

Zoucha and Wemhoff placed seventh in #1 doubles defeating Scottsbluff 8-6 in the seventh-place match. In pool play, the Discoverers went 1-3. They defeated North Platte 8-4. It lost 9-8 (3) to Adams Central, 8-4 to Kearney B and 8-5 to Grand Island.

Alan Estrada-Morales and Jacob Rother lost five matches on Friday. Estrada-Morales lost 8-4 to North Platte and 8-2 against Grand Island. Adams Central defeated Rother 8-4 and Grand Island won 8-3. Both players lost 8-3 in the seventh-place match.

Columbus tennis will hosts its final dual of the season Monday against Fremont at Pawnee Park.