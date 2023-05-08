Columbus High baseball squared off against Lincoln Southwest in the District A-3 Tournament semifinals at Elkhorn South. It was the second meeting of the season after the Discoverers won 10-9 in the season opener on March 20.

In a pitcher's duel, two Silver Hawk hits decided the game. They hit a two-out, two-run double in the third and a solo home run in the fifth as Columbus couldn't cash in on its few opportunities in a 3-1 defeat.

"They certainly gave it their all. Their energy level and effort ... couldn't ask for anything more. Just hitting-wise, we just couldn't get anything going," Discoverers head coach Jimmy Johnson said. "We had a couple of opportunities where maybe we could have found a way to add on to get some runs. Both teams didn't really didn't have many opportunities. Our guys fought hard to the end, unfortunately, couldn't muster a rally later in the game."

Jack Faust earned the start on the mound and pitched 4 and 1/3 innings allowing two earned runs on four hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

After allowing a walk and a single, Southwest junior Trent Buda hit a bloop two-run double on an 0-1 pitch with two outs to break the scoreless deadlock.

In the ensuing half inning, the Discoverers got on the board on a two-out RBI single from Kael Forney. He drove in Nick Zoucha after he lined a one-out double.

Alex Griffith entered the game to relieve Faust on the mound in the fifth. After inducing a ground out, Griffith allowed a two-out solo home run to senior Bennett Bruns to make it 3-1.

Columbus threatened in the sixth after walks from Quenton Gustafson and Wyatt Swanson, but Forney struck out looking to retire the side.

The Discoverers went down in order in the seventh, ending the game and their season.

"There was definitely a lot of balls hit hard by both teams and either right at guys or just really good defensive plays. It was just one of those days the defense for both teams were playing at a high level," Johnson said. "Both pitchers threw three pitches for strike, keeping hitters off balance and keeping the pressure on them and just doing a good job letting their defense make plays behind them."

Columbus concluded the season 10-14. It was a rollercoaster season for the Discoverers, starting the year 1-6 before winning eight of nine games and reaching the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals for the first time in school history.

However, the team struggled down the stretch dropping seven of its final eight games.

"It was almost like there were three different seasons. We played defense and our pitching was fairly consistent throughout the season. The bats were just really cold these last two weeks," Johnson said. "Overall, they accomplished some really good things. Just a great group of players. They loved each other and they really battled hard together. They fed off each other. It was just one of the most fun team atmospheres I've gotten to be a part of."

The Discoverers graduate eight from their roster with Nick Zoucha, Connor Rausch, Grant Anderson, Bentley Willison, Bohden Jedlicka, Brennen Jelinek, Faust, Swanson and Eli Kruse all being seniors.

They comprised six of the top seven RBI leaders and the top three batting average leaders. Faust and Jelinek were first and third on the team in innings pitched.

"They just got along so well. Just good leaders in that they really buy in to the idea of putting the team first with all they do. They were really good of just being servant leaders," Johnson said. "They're a fun group. They wanted to do things well themselves, but they cared more about the team succeeding which is sometimes rare nowadays so really refreshing and great to see."

Saturday marked Johnson's final game as head coach as he's stepping away after six years in charge. He led the Discoverers to their first state tournament in 68 years in 2021.

Johnson said he made the decision to step away to spend more time with his family.

"It's been a fun run. Really enjoyed it and certainly blessed to have great assistants around me to learn from and coach alongside," Johnson said. "Just blessed to have great families as part of our baseball program. I think we've developed a culture where they don't really fear anybody. They think they can beat anyone.

"One of my favorite things about our program is throughout these last six years regardless of what type of game it was, JV, reserves, varsity, you would have players from the other teams at all of those games. They're always supporting each other. I think we developed a culture not only want to do well for themselves but really do care for each other. That's been fun to see."