The Columbus High girls soccer team bounced back from their season-opening loss to Lincoln Southwest with a 2-0 win over rival Norfolk, Tuesday.

The Discoverers were lifted to their first win of the 2023 season with goals from Abby Haynes and Josie Larsen.

"Once you get the first one out of the way, that big pressure is off you finally got it out of the way and built some confidence," Columbus girls soccer coach Zack Wayman said. "We played pretty well in the first game even with the loss so we were looking to build off that and we did."

The win looks to help ready many Discoverers for the rest of the season as Columbus was able to get all of their bench players time on the field.

"Even in a close hard fought game, everybody was contributing their part so it was great to see," Wayman said.

Columbus' offense gave the Panthers fits on the defensive end throughout most of the game especially early in the game.

"We really wanted to keep it on their end of the field as much as we could to limit their chances on our end which we did," Wayman said. "We played our game, we have some small things to improve on but we took some big steps today."

Despite the Columbus offense giving the Panthers all they could handle early the Discoverers missed some shots and did not get on the board until Haynes netted the first goal of the season for herself and the Discoverers.

"She's a great player, she's our hardest worker as well," Wayman said. "Knowing that she's always going to give you her best and she's always going to play to her highest potential is just comforting to know you can rely on her."

Haynes' goal came with under eight minutes to play in the first half off an assist from Charli Preister.

"Everyone worked together to get the goal no one did it alone and we all did it together," Haynes said.

The win improved the Discoverers to 1-1 to open Haynes' sophomore season.

"The win means a lot, it means a lot to me and a lot to my team," Haynes said. "We came really together as a team, the defense played strong, the offense played strong, we really did it together."

Haynes almost finished with multiple goals in the win with one being called back for offsides late in the game and another coming close but bouncing off the crossbar.

The second goal of the game came from Larsen with 24 minutes to play in the second half giving the Discoverers the decisive 2-0 lead. Larsen, a freshman, showed some leg strength with a shot netting her first varsity goal from about 25 yards out.

"It's awesome, contributing as a freshman is awesome," Wayman said. "The position we have her in we want her to have the opportunity to shoot, we tell her 'if you have an opportunity take that' and she did, she's got a great shot on her."

The victory was important for Columbus as the first win of the season and as a win over rival Norfolk at home.

"The fans came out, it's always important to beat your rival," Wayman said. "Norfolk's a great team, I love the coach and staff there, they're a great and respectable team, I wish them good luck."

Columbus' next game is set for Friday as the Discoverers play host to 0-1 Lincoln Northeast at 4:30 p.m. at Columbus High and quickly hit the pitch again as they travel to Bennington Saturday.

With the first win of the season following a loss to start the season Columbus hopes Tuesday's performance can help the rest of the 2023 season.

"Building on that confidence is huge, we have the belief but when you get the results it just keeps building on it," Wayman said. "We're looking to build off that and hopefully get two more wins this week."

Columbus boys soccer

The Discover boys managed to earn their first win of the season in their opener Tuesday at Grand Island.

Columbus had its first two games canceled due to weather but finally hit the pitch against the Islanders earning a 2-1 win.

Grand Island's Jalen Jensen started the scoring for the two teams with a header before Columbus' Marcus Beltran knotted the game at 1-1 before the half.

In the second half, Savieon Rodriguez would give Columbus the 2-1 lead and an eventual 2-1 victory.

The Columbus boys will be back in play Today as the Discoverers host 0-1 Lincoln high at Columbus High at 5 p.m.