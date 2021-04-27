Discoverers claim 24 medals in Norfolk

The Columbus High girls claimed two gold medals while the boys secured 11 total pieces of hardware at the Norfolk Invite last Thursday in Norfolk.
Senior Trinity Tuls won an individual gold medal when she hit the line first in the 400-meter run. Later she teamed up with Addison Johnson, Erin Smith and Elena Batenhorst and collected a second gold medal when that group won in dominant fashion in the 1600 relay.
The Columbus girls secured 13 medals overall and had three silvers to go with the two golds. The highest finish for the Columbus boys were runner-up performances by Liam Blaser and Eric Slusarski.
The Discoverer girls scored 67 total points and were fourth out of eight teams. Millard West won the girls team title 149-110 over host Norfolk. The Discoverer boys scored 41 points and were sixth out of eight. Millard West also took the boys trophy with 136 points and were 46 points better than Sioux Falls (South Dakota) Roosevelt.
"I was very pleased with how the team performed today. We had several personal bests," girls coach Julie Kreikemeier said. "The hard workouts that we have been doing are paying off."
Personal best times included Tuls in the 400, Johnson in the 800, Josie Garrett in the 100 hurdles, Smith in the 300 hurdles and Joselyn Olson in the 200.
Tuls hit the line in the quarter mile with a time of 1 minute, 0.24 seconds. She was just about two seconds ahead of the runner-up. Johnson was fourth at 1:03.46. Johnson's personal-best time in the 800 was a run of 2:24.76 and just .37 behind the winner from Millard West in second place.
Garrett set a new mark in the low hurdles when she was second in the event at 15.42 seconds. Garrett was only .11 behind the winner. She hit 15.35 in the preliminaries and set a new personal record.
Smith was third in the 300 hurdles and set her new time on a mark of 50.22 seconds. Olson qualified for the 200 finals on a run of 27.32 and was sixth. She kept that position and set a new top time of 27.19.
Emma Brownlow was the runner-up in the pole vault at 9 feet, 6 inches.
Batenhorst scored a fifth-place medal in the triple jump on a top jump of 33 feet, 1 inch. Hannah Kwapnioski was also fifth when she tossed the shot 32-3.
Olson in the 200 and the long jump picked up two more medals when she was sixth in both events.
The 400 relay team of Garrett, Olson, Jocelyn De La Rosa and Kira Benkendorf were third. Maggie Luebbe, Grace Holys, Brooke Wickens and Nicole Hackett were sixth in the 3200 relay.
Liam Blaser qualified for the finals in the shot put when he landed his best qualifying throw at 44 feet, 10.50 inches. He then improved that mark by over two feet and reached 47-3.50 in the finals and won silver. Blaser was six inches behind the winner from Grand Island.
Eric Slusarski cleared the bar at 11 feet and was the runner-up in the pole vault. He was a foot back of the event champion from Norfolk.
"Despite the continued not-so-favorable weather on track meet days, we had a lot of kids do great things today," coach Scott Bethune said. "We had some kids place in events and we also had some kids each personal best times or marks in their events."
Tyler Hyde was six inches back of Slusarski and made it two Columbus medals in the event when he took third.
Caleb Mulder earned a pair of bronze medals when he ran 51.71 seconds in the 400 and 23.11 in the 200. Mulder was fifth in the high jump and a member of the 400 relay team that came in sixth (Colton Buxton, Christian Faz, Byron Arevalo), earning himself four total medals.
"The MVP of the meet went to Caleb Mulder, who placed in all four of the events he competed in," Bethune said. "Caleb ran well today, and especially in the 200. He has been running that race over the last couple of weeks and he is really improving. He is on the verge of breaking into the 22-second mark. I love Caleb's competitiveness. He is a hard worker for us that never complains. He just goes out there and competes; no matter what the conditions are."
Colton Buxton was fifth in the 110 hurdles. Sixth went to Faz in the 100 and triple jump and Santos Gonzalez in the discus.
Bethune mentioned that Blaser's mark in the shot put was the first time he had thrown past the 44-foot mark he had been hitting regularly. He also pointed to vaulters Slusarski and Hyde setting new personal bests in the event.
Blaser and Gonzalez are both sophomores, as are Slusarski and Hyde. Their youth has Bethune excited about the future.
But perhaps the most inspiring performance of the day was turned in by junior Brandon Urkoski who didn't earn a medal in the 1600 but reached a personal goal.
"He has been trying to break 5 minutes all year. Last week, he ran 5:01 and came so close. You could tell before the race today that he wanted to break 5 minutes more than ever," Bethune said. "He came out and delivered a 4:53, shattering the 5-minute mark and improved by 8 seconds. I'm so proud of his efforts and am happy he achieved his goal. Now he needs to continue because I know he can do better."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.