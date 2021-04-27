Discoverers claim 24 medals in Norfolk

"Despite the continued not-so-favorable weather on track meet days, we had a lot of kids do great things today," coach Scott Bethune said. "We had some kids place in events and we also had some kids each personal best times or marks in their events."

Tyler Hyde was six inches back of Slusarski and made it two Columbus medals in the event when he took third.

Caleb Mulder earned a pair of bronze medals when he ran 51.71 seconds in the 400 and 23.11 in the 200. Mulder was fifth in the high jump and a member of the 400 relay team that came in sixth (Colton Buxton, Christian Faz, Byron Arevalo), earning himself four total medals.

"The MVP of the meet went to Caleb Mulder, who placed in all four of the events he competed in," Bethune said. "Caleb ran well today, and especially in the 200. He has been running that race over the last couple of weeks and he is really improving. He is on the verge of breaking into the 22-second mark. I love Caleb's competitiveness. He is a hard worker for us that never complains. He just goes out there and competes; no matter what the conditions are."

Colton Buxton was fifth in the 110 hurdles. Sixth went to Faz in the 100 and triple jump and Santos Gonzalez in the discus.