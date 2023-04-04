Columbus High baseball's uncharacteristic defensive performance led to the team's sixth straight loss Monday night at Omaha World-Herald No. 10 Omaha Westside.

The Discoverers entered Monday having committed just 10 errors through six games. They recorded six errors against the Warriors in a 10-2 defeat.

Of Westside's 10 runs, eight were unearned. Although the team navigated windy conditions, Columbus head coach Jimmy Johnson said it's plays they need to make.

"The ball's in the air and the wind played a factor in a few of those errors," Johnson said. "We had some plays that we need to make to keep that game close and stay within striking distance. Unfortunately, we couldn't back up our pitchers like we normally have so far this season."

Two errors in the second led to a two-run frame for the Warriors to make it 3-0. A dropped pop-out in the fourth with two outs extended the Westside lead to 4-0.

After Columbus scored its first run of the game in the top of the fifth, the Discoverers committed three errors in the fifth which led to a five-run inning and a 9-1 lead for Westside.

"It's not like they were running and getting all turned around. We were camped under them and then just drifted a little bit and just got away from them. I think there was at least three or four where that happened," Johnson said. "We had a couple other errors just catching the ball at first base from a throw, fielding a ground ball from short. For some reason, it just was not our night. It kept piling on and hopefully it's out of our system."

Brennen Jelinek and Keiton Watchorn combined for a strong pitching performance. Jelinek pitched the first half of the game allowing three runs, one earned, on four hits, two walks and one strikeout. In relief, Watchorn tossed the final three innings allowing seven runs, one earned, on six hits, one walk and two strikeouts.

"They gave us a chance. Both pitched well. They both were competitive and around the strike zone. I thought Keiton (Watchorn) had one of his better outings (tonight) against a really good hitting team," Johnson said. "Keiton was really about to neutralize that. When he came in, he threw as many strikes in an outing as I've seen him throw. He had a nice outing."

Nick Zoucha led the Discoverers' offense hitting 2-for-2 with a double as a defensive replacement. Wyatt Swanson doubled, walked and drove in one run.

The bottom of the lineup reached base five times. Kael Forney tripled and scored, Grant Anderson was hit by a pitch twice and stole one base and Eli Kreikemeier hit 1-for-2 with a single, walk and one RBI.

"Grant (Anderson) and Eli (Kreikemeier) have all of the sudden solidified themselves toward the bottom of our order. Usually, when your bottom gets on base, you start scoring a whole bunch of runs," Johnson said. "Grant and Eli have been getting on base consistently for us the last couple games and it's just not leading to runs. We need to come through with the top of the order and get the hits to keep that rolling when they do that for us."

After a Forney triple to lead off the fifth, Kreikemeier lined a 1-0 pitch into right field for a one-out RBI single. Zoucha led off the sixth with a double and he came around to score on a two-out RBI double by Swanson to right.

Columbus fell to 1-6 on the season and played at Waverly Tuesday. Johnson said the quick turnaround enables the team to flush away Monday's game.

"Hopefully we can take out a little frustration and just come with a bit of an edge and something to prove," he said. "Right now we got to prove to ourselves that we can not be that team, that was just a fluke (tonight) and that we can win a baseball game. I know they want it in the worst way, but nothing's handed over. We got to go earn it. Just got to keep buying into our roles and playing as a team."