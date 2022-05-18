Discoverers earn three medals on day one of state track

OMAHA - Three Columbus High athletes either earned medals or put themselves in the finals for a medal on the opening day of the state track meet Wednesday at Burke Stadium.

The Discoverers had 12 total events on the track and in the field and 16 athletes competing. The best of those were senior Caleb Mulder taking fourth in the 400 hurdle preliminaries, senior Josie Garrett hurdling to seventh in the 100 preliminary and senior Joselyn Olson collecting a fifth-place medal in the long jump.

Mulder and Garrett will run in finals on Thursday. The Discoverers also have Carsen Marking in the boys pole vault, Liam Blaser and Santos Gonzalez in the discus, Dylan Crumley in the long jump and Addie Johnson in the 800 set for Thursday.

Mulder will collect his first state medal when he runs in the final eight of the 400. Garrett will become a two-time 100 hurdles medalist after taking seventh at state last season. Olson also become a double medalist following her own seventh-place medal as a junior.

"I wouldn't say time matters so much right now. It's more important to me that I made the finals," Mulder said. "I'll worry more tomorrow about what time I get."

Mulder ran 49.92 seconds in the prelims, his second-best performance of the year and the fourth time he's broken 50 seconds. He was first, second or third at every invite this season and heads into Thursday fourth-best behind Bellevue West's Asher Jenkins who leads Class A at 49.35.

Fremont senior Tyson Baker qualified fifth at 50.03 and joins Mulder in the finals for the fourth or fifth time this season - Mulder's not quite sure the exact number the two have gone head-to-head this season. Mulder had the best of him on Wednesday and expects more success if he can do it again on Thursday.

"He definitely pushes me to work harder," Mulder said. "I don't think I'd be where I'm at without having him to push me."

Mulder's best time this season was the 49.84 he ran last week in Kearney. That would have kept him in fourth on Wednesday. Regardless of how it finishes up, he's beginning to taste the fruits of his hard work.

He also competed in the 200-meter dash and was seventh in his heat and 21st overall at 23.07 seconds. Lincoln East's Malachi Coleman goes into day two the leader at 21.80 - .19 better than Creighton Prep's Jack Gillogly.

"It definitely means a lot to me (to be running in the finals)," he said. "It's been a goal of mine since I was a freshman to get a state medal, and now that I finally have an opportunity to, words can't describe what it means to me."

Mulder will run the final shortly after 3:50 p.m., just about 45 minutes after Garrett goes for her second hurdle medal. She hit the line last year at 15.40 seconds in the prelims then 15.63 in the final. Wednesday she started her quest for more state hardware with a run of 15.39.

She ran 15.10 and 15.34 last week in Kearney. Kate Campos leads the field and looks like the clear favorite after posting the second-best time ever at 14.03.

Olson landed her best long jump attempt at 17 feet, 5 and 3/4 inches as a junior at state. She wasn't quite as good this year but higher in the final standings. Olson made her longest attempt Wednesday at 17, 4 and 3/4 for fifth place. She fouled on her first attempt, hit 16-11.75 and landed her best prelim jump at 17-3.75. She was an inch better on her first finals attempt.

Also competing was Jaden McFarland taking 13th in the 110 hurdles; the boys 3200 relay of Alex Ienn, Noah Lawrence, Isaiah Eilers and Carter Braun running to 13th; the girls 3200 relay with Addie Johnson, Hannah Kropatsch, Hailey Kropatsch and Citlaly Ramirez taking 14th; Liam Blaser making his best shot put toss stand up for 14th; Byron Arevalo earning 20th in the 200 at 23.05 seconds; Alex Ienn taking 24th in the boys 400; and Erin Smith finishing 24th in the girls 300 hurdles.

McFarland set a PR at 15.34 seconds and Blaser had the best shot put throw of his career at 49 feet, 3 and 1/2 inches.

