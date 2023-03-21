Columbus High girls soccer had their home match Saturday postponed, but on Friday it kicked off the season against Lincoln Southwest at Seacrest Field.

The 10th-ranked Discoverers conceded a pair of early goals before settling into the rest of the match, but the deficit proved to be too much in a 2-0 defeat to the third-ranked Silver Hawks.

"Southwest, they flat out were better than us that day. The scoreline reflects that, but if you look at the first 15 minutes, they were for sure the better team. I think we played a little bit timid," Columbus head coach Zack Wayman said. "Just uncertain and with a lot of new players playing together, some freshmen first time playing varsity, some sophomores playing for the first time. It took them a little bit to grow into the game."

Southwest received goals from junior Kennadi Williams and freshman Izzie Kiser. Williams scored her goal after playing a quick short corner, firing a shot from the corner of the 18-yard box and catching goalkeeper Jordyn Trotta out of position.

Kiser's goal, Wayman said, was due to just first-game miscommunication of who steps up towards the ball. After dribble penetration, Kiser was on the receiving end of a tap-in goal inside the 6-yard box.

"More so goals based off of our own mistakes, but they still had other chances they could've scored as well," Wayman said. "They still deserve credit for two goals for sure, but the goals we gave up we definitely are pointing the figure more at us. That's one positive is they're easy fixes. Once you fix them, you give yourself a better position to be successful."

Wayman attributed some of the struggles it had to just it being the first game of the season as some players took the field for the first time either as freshmen or sophomores starting for the first time. After the first 15 minutes, Wayman said he felt it was an even match.

"First games, you like to maybe iron out those things but when you play those top teams, there's no room for mistakes. They punish you and they did that. They've got a lot of quality in their squad, a lot of depth," Wayman said. "I really thought the girls fought all game. The effort was never in question. Even though we lost the game, we can still take the negatives, learn from them, take those lessons but we also had some positives. We held our own I thought and just knowing that we're going to grow from this."

The Discoverers finished with five shots and two on goal. Joey Long and Abby Haynes recorded two shots and one on goal each. In her first game in goal, Trotta stopped eight shot attempts.

"I thought we did pretty well playing at the feet. They have such a fast, strong, physical team. They're just flying around the field and I thought we still had composure. We tried to keep possession as much as we could," Wayman said. "For the first game of the year, you're going to get caught up to speed but I thought we still had patience and we tried to play at the feet. We didn't want to just kick and run. We were in the right spots, but we just maybe had a missed pass, missed touch here, maybe made the wrong pass here."

Columbus will compete in its home opener Tuesday against Norfolk at Wilderness Park. It'll be the season opener for the Panthers after their scheduled first game was postponed.

Wayman said he believes getting a game under their belt will be beneficial heading into Tuesday's rivalry game.

"Just getting that first game out of the way is huge. One game doesn't define a season. We got beat. They gave us their medicine and we swallowed it and we learn from it," he said. "That one game is a huge experience for some of those younger players. Hopefully, those nervous jitters they had, they're out now and our goal for sure now is to start quickly in our games."

Last season, the Discoverers defeated Norfolk 4-2 with Haynes, Ayla Janssen and Carly Gaedeke all finding the back of the net. Columbus looks to defeat the Panthers for the fifth straight time.

"Always tough against a good Norfolk team. They're big, fast, strong just like us," Wayman said. "It's always a good match against them. It's been close the past couple years, so I'm excited for another tough matchup."