Discoverers' first trip to HAC championship nets 15 medals

Columbus High track and field came away with 15 medals and a better appreciation of what it will take to be competitive in its new conference on Wednesday in Grand Island.
The Discoverer girls won 10 of those medals while five came from the boys. Junior Josie Garrett had the top individual result of the day, the girls 400 relay had the best result overall and Carson Marking led the boys to their best finish.
Despite a tough day overall, neither the boys nor the girls were at the bottom of the team standings. The girls championship was won by Fremont on a total of 139 points, 24.50 better than Lincoln Southwest. The Columbus girls scored 41 and were seventh.
Kearney claimed the boys championship on a score of 147.50. The Bearcats were the easy winner - nearly 50 points ahead of Fremont. Columbus was 11th on a total of 17 points.
"The girls worked hard. We tried a couple new things and held a couple girls out in order to see what we could do for districts and to save some legs for districts," girls coach Julie Kreikemeier said. "We had a few personal bests, and we're hoping to see some of our best performances next week at districts that we are hosting here in Columbus."
Garrett won a third-place medal in the 100-meter hurdles when she hit the line at 15.65 seconds in preliminaries and qualified second. In the final she was faster on a time of 15.29 but was .21 behind Jaida Rowe of Lincoln Southwest and took third. Kate Campos of Lincoln Pius X ran 14.99 seconds and took the gold.
Garrett picked up a second medal as a member of the 400 relay when she teamed up with Joselyn Olson, Hannah Dahlke and Kira Benkendorf. She led off the relay and started a run that was completed in 52 seconds flat. They were just .07 behind the winners from Fremont.
Emma Brownlow reached 9 feet in the pole vault and tied for third but was the bronze medal winner on the tiebreak. She cleared 8 feet, 8-6 and 9 before missing three times on 9-6. Fourth place had misses at 8-6 and 9. Hailey Newell of Fremont had the top mark at 10 feet and also won by tiebreak.
Trinity Tuls was fourth in the 400 at 1:00.19 while Olson took fifth in the 200 and sixth in the long jump. She came across the line in the 200 at 26.91 and had a best jump of 16 feet, 4 and ½ inches.
The 1600 relay of Addison Johnson, Erin Smith, Elena Batenhorst and Tuls rounded out the girls medal winners when they posted a time of 4:21.07 and were sixth. Johnson and Smith added to the total medal haul when Johnson was seventh in the 800 and Smith eighth in the 300 hurdles.
The 3200 relay group of Maggie Luebbe, Ava Braithwait, Grace Holys and Brooke Wickens were seventh on a time of 11:00.69.
Marking finished up at 12 feet, 8 inches in the pole vault and was third. He started at 11-2 and cleared that height and 11-8 on the first attempt then needed three tries for 12-2. Marking had no issues with 12-8 but couldn't quite make it over 13-2. Brady Koolen, the winner from Lincoln Southeast, reached 15-2 and won by six inches.
Marking hit a personal best at his height, and after switching to a bigger pole, the coaching staff is anticipating even more to come.
"Coming into this meet we knew the competition was going to be tough," boys coach Scott Bethune said. "A lot of the top Class A schools in the state are in this meet as well as some of the top individual performers. This was like a mini state meet. Despite the tough competition, we were able to come away with some hardware."
Caleb Mulder ran 51.99 seconds in the 400 and earned a fourth-place medal. Tyson Baker, the winner from Fremont, hit the line at 50.59.
Noah Lawrence was fifth in the two-mile run on a time of 10:13.49. Juan Garcia of Grand Island won the event at 9:52.12. Lawrence was 12 seconds bette than he's ever been in the event.
"We love his energy and his mentality. He loves to compete and we know he is going to give it his all," Bethune said of Lawrence. "He did a great job today. I am proud of his efforts."
Mulder, Christian Faz, Byron Arevalo and SirKyivah Johnson were seven in the 400 relay at 44.84 seconds.
Alex Lotspeich won the 100-meter unified dash in a time of 13.93 seconds.
"Overall, we came away doing some good things but also saw we really need to focus and have a great week of practice," Bethune said. "Hopefully we got some of our bad performances out of the way in time for districts. "I know our crew will be focused this upcoming week, and with districts being in our home town they will come ready to compete."
The A-1 district meet is on Wednesday at Pawnee Park and includes Fremont, Kearney, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Southwest, Millard South, Omaha Bryan and Omaha South.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.