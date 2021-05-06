Discoverers' first trip to HAC championship nets 15 medals

Marking hit a personal best at his height, and after switching to a bigger pole, the coaching staff is anticipating even more to come.

"Coming into this meet we knew the competition was going to be tough," boys coach Scott Bethune said. "A lot of the top Class A schools in the state are in this meet as well as some of the top individual performers. This was like a mini state meet. Despite the tough competition, we were able to come away with some hardware."

Caleb Mulder ran 51.99 seconds in the 400 and earned a fourth-place medal. Tyson Baker, the winner from Fremont, hit the line at 50.59.

Noah Lawrence was fifth in the two-mile run on a time of 10:13.49. Juan Garcia of Grand Island won the event at 9:52.12. Lawrence was 12 seconds bette than he's ever been in the event.

"We love his energy and his mentality. He loves to compete and we know he is going to give it his all," Bethune said of Lawrence. "He did a great job today. I am proud of his efforts."

Mulder, Christian Faz, Byron Arevalo and SirKyivah Johnson were seven in the 400 relay at 44.84 seconds.

Alex Lotspeich won the 100-meter unified dash in a time of 13.93 seconds.