Discoverers hope continuity results in a state appearance

Columbus High girls soccer team enters the 2022 season with stability. After the Discoverer seniors experienced three coaches in three seasons, Zack Wayman returns for his second season.

With a year of familiarity between Wayman and the players, the Discoverers hope to build on a 10-5 season.

"Last year, I view it as a very good growing year for us. We improved throughout the year. By the end of the year, we were playing some very good soccer," Wayman said. "From what I've seen from the team this year, we're already ahead of last year significantly. Their understanding of the game itself has grown tremendously."

Team strength, and success, will depend on defense. Last season the Discoverers recorded nine shutouts, Heule had six of those and stopped 26 of 28 shot attempts. She returns as the starter in goal after missing time last season with an illness.

On the back line, Emma Zwingman and Kaylee Gerber provide senior leadership and, in Zwingman's case, varsity experience. Zwingman played in all 15 games last season while Gerber will start on varsity for the first time.

"There's a lot of pressure to make sure I'm setting a standard for the rest of the team, especially on the defensive line," Gerber said. "It's kind of like the last resort; it's just going to be a great season."

Heule said she's confident in the players protecting the defensive zone.

"I have a really good defensive line in front of me. I don't have to worry about a lot. I don't have to worry about a lot being passed," Heule said. "If something does get passed, I know they are back there right away as fast as they can. I know we've got a strong line and it's definitely reassuring knowing they have my back and I don't have to do a bunch of 1-on-1s."

The biggest question mark for the Discoverers is where the goals are going to come from. Twenty-one of their 31 goals were scored by seniors. Addie Kudron is the team's returning goals leader with six.

Based on what Wayman has seen in practice, he said he doesn't expect new offensive weapons to emerge. One of the players looking to fill the scoring void is senior Alyssa Zwingman, who is learning a new role after playing most of her career as a defender.

"For her (Zwingman), just using her speed is going to be a huge thing. Her physicality is a great strength of hers to get in behind defenders, pressure on them, keep their line back so we can pin them in there," Wayman said. "She's got a great right foot being able to shoot, getting crosses in from the left side. She's going to have a lot of great opportunities there. She's made a lot of great improvements in that forward spot. Every day, she seems even more comfortable there."

Wayman said Columbus was probably good enough to make it to state last season, but the ball just didn't bounce the right way. Now, with that continuity along with internal growth and infusion of new talent, he hopes the Discoverers can make it to Omaha for first time since 2014.

"Last year was kind of that first building block for the program in my first year and their first year with me. The goal each year is you continue to build steps up until you get to the goal of competing for state championships," Wayman said. "I'm just excited for where we have this thing heading right now. We're in a really healthy spot from our seniors to our freshmen, from our varsity to our JV. I just think the growth we're going to show, not only this year, but for years forward, is going to be really exciting."

Having experienced state before at Kearney and Lexington, Wayman said he wants to get these seniors to Omaha so they can have that experience of competing at Morrison Stadium and set the standard for future classes.

"I want to make sure these girls, before they're out, get that opportunity to play at state. They haven't been able to get that yet, so hopefully we can start the trend of not just hoping to make it to state, but the expectation once you make it, now we've got to stay there and taking those next steps," Wayman said. "We can always say it looks great, but we've got to prove it. We all know that. We haven't proven anything. Last year was last year. This is a new group. I'm just excited to see how we stack up with those other teams to compete. I'm very excited for this group and their potential."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

