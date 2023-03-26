The Discoverers played in their second home game of the season Friday against Lincoln Journal Star No. 7 Bellevue West at Pawnee Park.

After allowing three runs in the first inning, the Discoverers stayed within striking distance thanks to starting pitcher Jack Faust. However, the lack of a big hit proved costly in a 9-5 defeat.

"I think we believed we can be competitive and go get these guys," Columbus head coach Jimmy Johnson said. "Bellevue West played a nice game, but we just need to have urgency all the time and attack like we did that last inning there and just take that mentality right away. That three-run lead, we maybe let that feel like a six or seven-run lead and just weren't attacking like we needed to."

Columbus and Bellevue West each recorded 10 hits, but the Thunderbirds got timely hits with runners on base. The Discoverers left nine runners on base in the first six innings, failing to plate a run.

Bellevue West tacked on runs in each of the final four innings with two in the fourth, one in the fifth and sixth, and two in the seventh. It finished with two doubles and one home run. All 10 of Columbus' hits were singles.

"Offensively, letting those opportunities get by," Johnson said. "Just seemed a little bit hesitant, which is not normally our plan or how we tell them to teach their approach. We teach them to attack. I'm not in their heads or anything like that. Just don't know for sure, but just didn't feel quite the way it needed to."

The Discoverers offense came to life in the seventh trailing 9-0 as they batted around. After singles from Keiton Watchorn and Faust, Jarrett Bell drove in the team's first run on a fielder's choice.

A fielder's choice by Wyatt Swanson led to another run. Kael Forney singled to put runners on the corners with two outs. Bellevue West committed back-to-back errors leading to three Discoverer runs to make it 9-5. Nick Zoucha flew out to center for the game's final out.

"You see when you put it in play and make other teams try to make plays," Johnson said. "Certainly like seeing that. We attacked offensively there the way need to. Now I want to see us have that same approach all seven innings."

Faust, Connor Rausch and Zoucha finished with two hits each. Forney, Sawyer Kimberling and Watchorn singled and scored one run.

On the mound, Faust and Watchorn combined to pitch seven innings. The senior allowed five runs, two earned, on eight hits while striking out five Thunderbirds in 3 and 2/3 innings.

In relief, Watchorn pitched 3 and 1/3 innings allowing four runs, one earned, on two hits, two walks and one punch out.

"We've only played three games, but the pitching's improved tremendously from Monday to (today). Jack (Faust) threw great. Had all of his pitches working," Johnson said. "Just took maybe an inning to settle in there a little bit, but he really settled in and controlled that team. They're a good team. They got a lot of good hitters. He had them off balance at times and was able to execute some things."

On Saturday, Columbus opened a three-week road trip with a doubleheader at Lincoln East. The fifth-ranked Spartans took both games winning 5-2 and 5-4.

Brennen Jelinek started game on and pitched four quality innings, allowing two runs on five hits. In the sixth, the Discoverers cut the deficit to 2-1 on a two-out RBI single by Kimberling.

However, Lincoln East regained some breathing room with three runs against reliever Alex Griffith thanks to an RBI single, an RBI double and a steal of home.

Grant Anderson drove in his first run of the season in the top of the seventh on a single to center field scoring Bentley Willison to make it 5-2. Faust singled in the next at-bat, but Forney struck out to end the game.

In game two, the Discoverers climbed out of 4-0 deficit to tie the game in the seventh.

Kimberling hit an RBI sac fly in the sixth with Faust matching that in the seventh to make it 4-2 with two outs. After a Bell walk, Swanson lined a game-tying two-run triple to right field to tie the game at 4-4.

The Spartans walked it off with two outs in the bottom of the seventh. After Swanson issued two walks, Lincoln East hit a single to right with the winning run scoring on an error.

Spencer Shotkoski made his season debut with three innings pitched. The sophomore allowed four runs, three earned, on four hits, three walks and two strikeouts. In relief, Bohden Jedlicka threw two shutout innings allowing just one hit.

The Discoverers recorded three extra-base hits in game two on doubles from Faust and Zoucha and Swanson's triple. Faust drove in a run and scored once.

Columbus' record dropped to 1-4. Due to Monday's game at Kearney being postponed due to snow, the Discoverers will play next on Thursday at Class B No. 2 Norris.

With their next home game not until April 14, Johnson described what will be key for the team to navigate this stretch.

"Just continue to attack and be aggressive and not worry about where we're at. Just know we're playing the same game no matter where we're at," he said. "It's a grind, so just staying healthy and in the right mindset and not let the grind hold us back."