Discoverers leave Burke with five medals

Olson was unable to improve on that mark in finals but was pleased to have set new personal records in back-to-back meets. She reached 17-1 at the home district meet and set 17-3 as the target in Omaha.

"My hard work finally paid off," she said. "I've been working hard all season. I was very happy that I got my PR today."

The nerves that Olson had were nowhere to be found coursing through the veins of Johnson. A Texas native, Johnson had been on a track club and competed at large meets in the Lone Star State before the family moved to Nebraska before her eighth-grade year.

Thus, while it might have been a surprise to Columbus fans in the stands, it was no mystery to Johnson why she was hanging around with the leaders in the 800. She was just a few strides behind the leader at the halfway mark, faded some over the past 200 but fought to stay in medal position and won a medal at 2:20.40.

"I'm really excited. I was hoping to get down into the teens. I was close, .4 seconds off, but I PR'd and I made it here. So, who knows, it was cool," she said. "I ran it the way I wanted to. I just wish at the end I could have had more kick."

Brianna Rinn of Lincoln Southwest won 800 gold in a time of 2:13.30.