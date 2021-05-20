Discoverers leave Burke with five medals

OMAHA - Columbus High track and field athletes added four more medals to the Discoverers total collection from the 2021 state meet on Thursday in Omaha.
Carsen Marking for the boys and Addison Johnson, Joselyn Olson and Joie Garrett for the girls each reached the medal stand on the final day of the Class A meet - "Championship Thursday" as it was referred to instead of the usual "Championship Saturday".
Olson and Garrett had the top results on the day when they both took seventh. Marking tied for seventh, and Johnson was eighth. Each also reached a new personal best in their respective events and set up a bright future. Marking, Garrett and Olson are juniors. Addison is a freshman.
Their four medals plus a tie for eighth place by senior Emma Brownlow in the pole vault on Wednesday made it five Columbus High medals at the 2021 state track meet.
"It was very nerve-wracking, but also very exciting," Olson said of her first-ever time in a state finals. "No matter what I placed it was like, 'I made finals, I'm excited to be here."'
Olson was in the middle flight of the long jump, and several inches to a full foot or more behind everyone in the third flight. But when she landed at 17 feet, 5 and ¾ inches on her final jump of the preliminary round, she was hopeful. That hope proved to be well-founded when her mark stood up as the seventh-best among all 24 competitors following each of their three jumps.
Olson was unable to improve on that mark in finals but was pleased to have set new personal records in back-to-back meets. She reached 17-1 at the home district meet and set 17-3 as the target in Omaha.
"My hard work finally paid off," she said. "I've been working hard all season. I was very happy that I got my PR today."
The nerves that Olson had were nowhere to be found coursing through the veins of Johnson. A Texas native, Johnson had been on a track club and competed at large meets in the Lone Star State before the family moved to Nebraska before her eighth-grade year.
Thus, while it might have been a surprise to Columbus fans in the stands, it was no mystery to Johnson why she was hanging around with the leaders in the 800. She was just a few strides behind the leader at the halfway mark, faded some over the past 200 but fought to stay in medal position and won a medal at 2:20.40.
"I'm really excited. I was hoping to get down into the teens. I was close, .4 seconds off, but I PR'd and I made it here. So, who knows, it was cool," she said. "I ran it the way I wanted to. I just wish at the end I could have had more kick."
Brianna Rinn of Lincoln Southwest won 800 gold in a time of 2:13.30.
Johnson didn't say if she could reach that mark with three more years of training. For now, she's focused on the school record.
"I'm just hoping to keep improving and break the school record - 2:17 - I definitely think I'll get that by senior year for sure," she said. "I'm just excited for the future."
Garrett knew she was in for her first finals after achieving the seventh-best time (15.40 seconds) of the preliminary round. She was .23 seconds slower on Thursday but maintained her position.
She, too, was at ease thanks to some pre-race conversations with her competitors. As light rain began to fall on Burke Stadium about an hour earlier, Garrett said she and the finalists were pleased to be on the track with a chance to finish it out.
"It was more like, this is my last meet of the year. So, have fun with it," Garrett said.
Lindsay Adams of Millard West came across the line first at 14.90 seconds.
Richard Butler of Papillion-La Vista South won the pole vault at 15 feet, 6 inches. He shared the medal stand with another Discoverer new to the finals - Carsen
Marking reached a new personal best to his ledger at 13 feet, 6 inches. He cleared 12-2 at the district meet and was an automatic qualifier as a runner-up. On Thursday he passed 12 feet, 12-6, 13-0 and 13-6 without a miss before coming up short on his next three attempts.
Other Discoverers on the track Thursday included Johnson, Trinity Tuls, Erin Smith and Elena Batenhorst taking 10th in the 1600 relay at a time of 4:09.25. Millard West won at 3:59.16.
Both the boys and girls 400 relays were 13th. The girls team of Garrett, Olson, Kira Benkendorf and Hannah Dahkle ran 50.76 seconds. Lincoln High won in 48.39. The boys quartet of Caleb Mulder, Christian Faz, Byron Arevalo and SirKyivah Johnson hit the line at 44.44. Creighton Prep took the gold at 42.76.
Benkendorf was in the second flight of the long jump with Olson. She was 17th on a mark of 16 feet, 1 and ½ inches.
The Fremont girls won the Class A state championship for the first time in school history - besting Lincoln Southwest 83-69.
Elkhorn South won its first ever boys state championship 88-54 over Fremont.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.