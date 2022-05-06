Discoverers leave no doubt in district opener

Columbus High baseball limped into the postseason 2-6 in its last eight and without the opportunity to try and turn that around when four games were canceled due to the weather.

Most concerning was the effect it had on the Discoverers' postseason path back to the state tournament. CHS dropped down to a four seed for the district round and was forced into an extra game Friday in a 4-5 matchup.

Needless to say, navigating an extra game while preserving the pitching staff and avoiding injuries become very real concerns now that it would take three wins to get back to state.

Columbus decided, instead, not to deal with any of that drama and move on ASAP. The Discoverers needed just four innings, piled up 20 hits and picked up a dominant one-hit, 28-0 win over Omaha Benson in Lincoln at Den Hartog Field.

Five different players had two or more hits, Eli Kreikemeier drove in four and three different pitchers combined for 13 strikeouts. It's the biggest win in the Jimmy Johnson era and advances CHS to Saturday against top seed Lincoln Southeast at 11 a.m. at Sherman Field in Lincoln.

"Good to see us score and get hits with runners in scoring position. It gives us a little momentum going into Saturday," Johnson said. "It was also good play the early game and get home - not quite as quick of a turnaround for tomorrow morning."

Columbus started the offensive assault with seven runs in the first inning and, outside the scoreless third, never let up. CHS added nine more in the second and 12 in the fourth.

The Discoverers sent 13 to the plate in the first, 14 in the second and 17 in the fourth. Kreikemeier singled a run across in the second, doubled two across in the fourth and had an RBI on a ground out later in the fourth.

Jack Faust drove in three on a two-run single and a hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded, both in the second inning. Shon Brockhaus, Sawyer Kimberling and Trevor Schumacher each had two hits.

Faust, Kreikemeier, Sam Kwapnioski, Connor Rausch, Colby Salak and Bentley Willison all had doubles; Kwapnioski had a triple. Faust started and went two innings, struck out six and walked one. Brockhaus pitched in the third and the fourth and struck out five while allowing one hit. Preston Hastreiter got through the fifth with two strikeouts and a walk.

Columbus faced Southeast in Lincoln on April 26 and lost 6-3 after the Knights put up a six-run third inning. A wild pitch and a slip by catcher Connor Raush behind the plate allowed an extra run. Faust missed on a diving catch in the outfield and gave up a two-run inside-the-park home run when the ball bounced all the way back to the wall.

CHS scores single runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh. The winner between Southeast and Columbus plays the winner of No. 8 Kearney and Lincoln North Star later on Saturday at 4 p.m. for a trip to state.

"We are excited about the matchups tomorrow," Johnson said. "We finally get a chance to ask the burning question 'Can Columbus make state again?'"

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.