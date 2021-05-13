Discoverers qualify 15 events to state track

Olson made it two individual events in Omaha by adding the long jump on a mark of 17 feet, 1 and ½ inches. She was fifth at districts and 11th in Class A. Benkendorf was right behind her in sixth at 16-6.75 and 15th in the state.

The girls 1600 relay of Johnson, Tuls, Smith and Elena Batenhorst shaved three seconds off for a personal best at 4:11.21, were fourth and head to Omaha 12th overall.

The boys surprise of the day was produced by sophomore Santos Gonzalez. He was the runner-up in the discus on a throw of 143 feet exactly. Carsen Marking joined him as an auto qualifier for the pole vault on a height of 12-2. Mulder made it three CHS boys silver medals on the day when he was the runner-up in the 400 at 50.52 seconds.

Though Mulder settled for silver, he posted the fifth-best time in Class A.

"Santos was one of the highlights of the day, but I would say all our qualifiers were equally in the spotlight," coach Scott Bethune said. "Very proud of Santos for throwing his best and placing second. We knew that kind of throw was within him, and I am glad he saved it for the right time. Hopefully down at state, he can best that throw and push for a medal."