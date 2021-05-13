Discoverers qualify 15 events to state track

Columbus High track and field athletes will have a full schedule when festivities begin Wednesday in Omaha for the Nebraska state meet.
The Discoverers qualified 15 events to state at home on Wednesday in the District A-1 meet that includes 10 for the girls and five for the boys.
Six of the girls events finished in the top four and earned an automatic spot, four others were added as additional qualifiers. The boys had three automatics and one additional. Two others missed out by just one spot in the rankings.
The Columbus girls were fifth out of six teams with 45 team points. Lincoln Southwest was 15 points better than Fremont for the district title 157-142. Kearney matched that figure in the boys race but was heads and tails above the rest of the field. The Bearcats 157-point total was 60 better than Fremont at runner-up. The Columbus boys scored 34 and were sixth out of seven.
The Class A portion of the meet begins Wednesday at Burke Stadium at 3 p.m.
"Several of the girls that placed today at the meet were not surprising, such as Josie (Garrett) in the 100 hurdles, Emma (Brownlow) making it in the pole vault, although 10 feet was a personal best, and Joselyn (Olson) in the 200," girls coach Julie Kreikemeier said. "We knew Erin Smith had a good chance if she had her best time of the season, but she ran an amazing race today with a personal best to place her third and advance to state. We worked on attacking the hurdles this week in practice, and that is what she did."
Garrett was the runner-up in the 100-meter hurdles at 15.36 seconds, .34 behind the winner from Lincoln Southwest but almost a full second ahead of third place. She heads to Omaha with the sixth-best time among all state qualifiers.
Brownlow was also a silver medalist on Wednesday. As Kreikemeier mentioned, she set a new best mark and was 6 inches below the winner. She will bring the fifth-best mark of the district round with her when she arrives at Burke Stadium.
Olson qualified to the 200 finals with a run of 27.19 seconds and fifth place. In the final, she hit the line at 26.72 for fourth and an automatic invite. Her previous time would have been enough to be one of the next eight fastest, but qualifying for sure and receiving hugs afterward is much more appreciated.
Smith ran 51.13 at the HAC meet a week earlier and was eighth. That sort of performance would have left her short of Omaha. She ensured that wasn't the case and came to the line at 49.30 and was third.
The Discoverers other auto qualifier was the 400 relay team of Garrett, Olson, Kira Benkendorf and Hannah Dahlke. That group posted a time of 50.80 seconds and were third.
Trinity Tuls in the 400 was fifth at 59.81 but had the eighth-best overall time in the state and will be in Omaha. Addison Johnson finished sixth in the 800 at 2:21.12 and qualified also with the eighth-best time
Olson made it two individual events in Omaha by adding the long jump on a mark of 17 feet, 1 and ½ inches. She was fifth at districts and 11th in Class A. Benkendorf was right behind her in sixth at 16-6.75 and 15th in the state.
The girls 1600 relay of Johnson, Tuls, Smith and Elena Batenhorst shaved three seconds off for a personal best at 4:11.21, were fourth and head to Omaha 12th overall.
The boys surprise of the day was produced by sophomore Santos Gonzalez. He was the runner-up in the discus on a throw of 143 feet exactly. Carsen Marking joined him as an auto qualifier for the pole vault on a height of 12-2. Mulder made it three CHS boys silver medals on the day when he was the runner-up in the 400 at 50.52 seconds.
Though Mulder settled for silver, he posted the fifth-best time in Class A.
"Santos was one of the highlights of the day, but I would say all our qualifiers were equally in the spotlight," coach Scott Bethune said. "Very proud of Santos for throwing his best and placing second. We knew that kind of throw was within him, and I am glad he saved it for the right time. Hopefully down at state, he can best that throw and push for a medal."
Marking has gradually been upping the bar in the pole vault. Bethune said if he could reach 13 feet, Marking might earn himself a medal. The time put up by Mulder in the 400 counts as the eighth-best all time at Columbus High. It was the first time he was at 50 seconds. Bethune believes cracking the 40s is well within reach.
Colton Buxton was one spot short of the top four in the 110-meter hurdles but ran an all-time best of 15.64 seconds and became a secondary qualifier. The 400 relay, like Buxton, was one spot shy of an automatic time but ran 44.54 seconds and earned its way in as 15th best in Class A. Mulder, Christian Faz, Byron Arevalo and SirKyivah Johnson make up the group.
"Now it is time to continue to work on handoffs because at state we expect that time to get into the 43s," Bethune said. "I am happy for Christian and SirKyivah because as seniors it is nice for them to make the state meet."
The unfortunate close but not close enough performances went to the 1600 relay team and Jaden McFarland in the 110 hurdles. The relay was one placing below being an additional qualifier and .04 seconds away on time. McFarland had nearly the same bad news - one spot away and .05 on time.
"Overall I am proud of all my athletes. They competed hard and gave it their best. That is all I can ask of them as a coach," Bethune said. "They represented Columbus High well. Congrats to all the qualifiers, and it is now time to prepare them for the big show."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.