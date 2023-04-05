The Discoverer baseball team has been on the wrong end of many close games during its six-game losing streak.

On Tuesday, it was trending towards another defeat as Columbus trailed Waverly 4-1 in the sixth inning.

However, the Discoverers battled back with four runs in the sixth on five hits and one walk to take a 5-4 lead. Alex Griffith, in his third appearance of the season, shut the door on the Vikings with a two-inning save to seal the second win of the season.

"There was a point in there where they got pretty down on themselves when they got down 4-1. Thankfully, they responded and they decided they wanted to fight and keep at it. It paid off," Columbus head coach Jimmy Johnson said. "We just got a nice rally there in the sixth to score some runs after being pretty much silenced in the batter's box since the second to the fifth inning."

Wyatt Swanson and Bentley Willison jumpstarted the rally with back-to-back one-out singles. Connor Rausch delivered the first run-scoring hit of the inning on an RBI double to center.

After a walk from Quenton Gustafson, Grant Anderson laced an RBI single to left field to trim the deficit to one. A strikeout brought up Jack Faust with the bases loaded and two outs.

Faust grounded a two-run double into left field, scoring Kael Forney and Keiton Watchorn for the tying and go-ahead runs.

The Discoverers' top five batters all recorded hits. Nick Zoucha and Willison singled and scored, Sawyer Kimberling singled and walked and Swanson hit 2-for-4 with one RBI and one run scored.

"They seemed more aggressive with guys on base," Johnson said. "We got into some hitter's counts and took advantage of it."

Griffith escaped a two-on, one-out jam in the bottom of the sixth following a Waverly walk and an error. The junior induced a pop-out to Faust in right field and then struck out the next hitter on three pitches.

Griffith ran into the same jam in the seventh after a two-out hit by pitch and single. Anderson snagged a liner in center field on an 0-2 pitch to end the game.

"He (Griffith) did a nice job. Probably one of his better outings so far. He hasn't had a ton of opportunities, but he's a guy we trust," Johnson said. "We think he can be really effective on the mound. It's a matter of throwing strikes consistently. It seemed like locked in a little more than in the past, so it's a nice step forward for him."

Columbus opened the scoring in the first inning on a Swanson RBI single. Waverly responded with a pair of runs in the fourth and fifth thanks to two Discoverer errors.

Faust started the game on the mound, throwing four innings allowing two unearned runs on three hits and six strikeouts. Spencer Shotkoski earned the win after pitching an inning allowing two unearned runs on one hit and one strikeout.

Griffith posted the save allowing two hits, one walk and punching out two Vikings.

The win improved the Discoverers' record to 2-6 heading into Saturday's double dual at Lincoln High and Lincoln North Star. Johnson said he believes the win will loosen the team up.

"Hopefully we can get rolling a little bit, get some momentum and roll that into Saturday and just kind of keep on adding to it," he said. "These guys know they can be competitive. I think we're going to play close games all season, so coming out on the good end of this one I think is a huge confidence booster."