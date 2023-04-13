LINCOLN - For the first time in school history, Columbus High baseball competed in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals following victories over Fremont and Grand Island on Tuesday.

The Discoverers faced Lincoln Southeast on Wednesday at Den Hartog Field in Lincoln and they sported a 4-1 lead in the second inning, but the Knights' big third inning propelled the Knights back into the lead for good.

Columbus' bats stayed quiet for the remainder of the game as Southeast finished off the game with an 8-4 win.

"They had energy and I thought they fought real hard. We got that four-run inning and for whatever reason the bats just went silent. We couldn't keep the pressure on them that way. Just some unusual plays that we normally make," Discoverers head coach Jimmy Johnson said. "The sun played a factor it seemed for what the players were saying. Not an excuse, but we got to make those plays when you're playing championship baseball."

The Discoverers trailed 1-0 after one inning on an error, but they responded in the top of the second.

Kael Forney started the rally with a one-out double to right. After a strikeout, Grant Anderson, Jarrett Bell and Jack Faust drew three consecutive walks to tie the game at 1-1.

Bentley Willison, on the first pitch he saw, lined a bases-clearing triple to left field to pull Columbus into the lead 4-1.

"Those are the types of things that we were lacking in March. He (Willison) did that (today) for us. Jarrett (Bell) had a bases-loaded double (yesterday), so there's a reason we're scoring runs now," Johnson said. "Some of the guys in the bottom of the order getting on for the top and now we're coming through with hits with guys on. That's a huge confidence builder and proud for how they played."

Brennen Jelinek earned the start on the mound. The senior limited the damage to just one run in the first, stranding two Knights on base following a flyout and a strikeout.

Jelinek retired the Knights in order in the bottom of the second, but he ran into trouble in the third. He allowed back-to-back singles before striking out a Knight.

The next batter hit a high fly ball to center fielder Grant Anderson, but he lost the ball in the sun and it dropped to load the bases with one out.

Southeast senior Max Dills ripped a two-run single to left, trimming the deficit to one. Knights junior Colton Horn tied the game on an RBI double and Dills scored the go-ahead run on a passed ball.

In the fourth, Lincoln Southeast plated two more runs to extend its lead to 7-4 following an RBI double from senior Gavin Clauss and a wild pitch scoring Clauss.

Dills launched a solo home run to lead off the fifth off reliever Bohden Jedlicka for the Knights' eighth and final run of the game.

Jelinek finished the afternoon throwing three-plus innings, allowing seven runs, five earned, on nine hits and three strikeouts. He threw 65 pitches with 44 resulting in strikes.

"He (Jelinek) pounded the strike zone. Really had his curveball working. Located some fastballs and got some really good hitters out. They've got some quality players. They're a good hitting team," Johnson said. "Realistically, you look at the inning where they scored the five runs, it's plays we usually make and would've been out of that with a 4-1 lead still. That just completely changes the game if he can go deeper because he did a great job and battled like heck even through that and still kept us in it."

After the second inning, the Discoverers mustered just two hits. Jarrett Bell singled with two outs in the fourth and Faust led off the seventh with a single. Willison walked following Faust's single to put two on with nobody out, but Connor Rausch popped out on the infield and Sawyer Kimberling grounded into a double play to end the game.

Southeast starter Will Genthe hurled six innings allowing four earned runs on three hits, three walks and seven strikeouts.

"He (Genthe) kept us off balance. He was using for sure three if not four pitches. He was using all of them and just did a nice job slowing our bats down later on in the inning," Johnson said. "We were able to benefit from a few walks in that inning and he did a nice job pounding the zone and keeping the pressure on us the rest of the way."

Wednesday's loss halted the Discoverers' five-game winning streak. On Tuesday, Columbus squared off against Fremont in the first round.

The Discoverers opened the game with two runs in the first on a Kimberling two-run single, but Fremont answered with four runs in the bottom half.

Nick Zoucha tied the game with a two-run home run in the third, his first long ball of the season. Willison then tripled home Keiton Watchorn in the fourth to make it 5-4 Columbus.

Fremont retook the lead 7-5 with a three-run fifth, but the Discoverers answered with five runs in the sixth to take the lead for good. Faust doubled Anderson and Quenton Gustafson to tie the game.

Rausch doubled home Faust for the go-ahead hit. Zoucha drove in Willison on an RBI single and Forney scored Rausch on a sac fly to make it 10-7.

The Tigers made it 10-9 with one out in the seventh, but Jedlicka induced a flyout and a line out to save the game.

In the quarterfinals, Columbus upset Lincoln Journal Star No. 3 Grand Island 7-4 as Jack Faust allowed four runs, three earned, in six innings striking out nine Islanders.

The Discoverers scored in four consecutive innings and never trailed. They took a 2-0 lead in the second on a Gustafson RBI triple and an Anderson RBI double. A Grand Island error in the third restored Columbus' two-run lead.

Anderson scored on a wild pitch in the fourth to make it 4-2 Discoverers in the fourth with Bell clearing the bases on a double to right in the fifth to extend the lead to 7-2.

Grand Island scored a pair of runs in the fifth, but it would be the closest it got as Spencer Shotkoski earned the save with a scoreless seventh.

Johnson said the team was mad to not be playing for the championship. He said the players weren't satisfied with just getting to the semifinals.

"They've been playing well. They were executing all facets and finally getting the bats going, which was a huge relief. We knew these guys can hit," he said. "They've gotten the bats going and that just opens up so many more options throughout the game within all facets of it."

The Discoverers, after starting the season 1-6, return home for its first home game in three weeks with a 6-7 record. They'll host Hastings on Friday and Lincoln Northwest on Saturday at Pawnee Park.