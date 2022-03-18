Discoverers ride momentum into new season

Columbus High boys soccer made the jump to Class A last season after reaching the Class B state championship game in 2019. It was anything but a smooth transition. Following the pandemic-canceled 202 season, CHS started 2021 1-7 and looked certain for the first losing season in program history.

A heart-to-heart just about a month into the schedule began to turn things around. The Discoverers went 7-1 in their final eight, beat Creighton Prep in Omaha and made a district final in Grand Island. had a heart-to-heart and turned their season around.

Three years after playing for a Class B title, Columbus seeks a better start and the next step in the journey to Omaha.

"That team ... we had plenty of talent and a lot of other positive things, but we did not handle adversity very well. We had a tough early season schedule, but once we started getting some wins and some confidence, things started to turn around for us," Columbus head coach John Arlt said.

"We've talked about how to handle adversity. We prefer not to start like we did last year because we believe we have enough talent to get to the state tournament and actually do something there."

A major factor in the early struggles was the quality of opponents. Among eight losses, five came against teams that qualified for state including a defeat to state semifinalist Gretna and runner-up Lincoln Southwest.

By the time May rolled around, the hard lessons learned early on began to pay off. Prep went to the semifinals but had to take a wildcard into the district final round because of a 1-0 overtime loss to CHS. Columbus then fell behind in Grand Island but was a night and day different group than the one that was shut out four times in the first eight matches.

"We know there are some teams out there that are going to have a little bit more talent than us, so when we practice, we need to practice hard every day. We need to play with our hearts a little bit, too, because there are teams that are better than us, but we can beat them," Arlt said. "That works the other way, too. Sometimes we're better than other teams and we can be beaten, so they know this.

"That's why I think this spring has been a pretty good start because they want to reach the state tournament and they know to do that, they have to practice hard every day. Not just go through the motions because there are teams out there that have more skill and talent than us. But we know we can compete with every team in the state."

Arlt said the momentum from the second half of last season carried over into the offseason. The team was eager to keep playing and training over the summer months. Columbus defender Blake Thompson, who himself was motivated after missing the year due to a back injury, saw that up close. Now he's ready to see it pay off.

"I think 100% it will. Lot of these guys are returning and they saw what a district final is and kind of got a little taste," Thompson said. "Of course, you want to get to the state tournament."

The Discoverers return the spine of their squad. Goalkeeper David Bennett is back in net. He helped the Discoverers win six of the 12 games he played in, stopping 53 shots.

On the back line, Columbus returns three defenders and adds Thompson back into the mix. He played in 16 games as freshman and had an assist then had back surgery a year ago. Everyone missed the 2020 season when it was canceled due to the pandemic.

"I can't wait to get back and be with the guys. Definitely wasn't fun sitting on the side and watching," Thompson said. "Those are my guys. I want to be out there playing with them."

In the attack, Alex Ortiz returns after scoring a team-high 13 goals. Israel Robledo is also back in the midfield after tallying six goals and eight assists.

The experience on this year's squad, Arlt said, will enable the players to coach each other when necessary.

"Quite frankly, at times, players want to hear from other players. They don't want to hear from this guy here. They want to hear from other players, and they can learn from that," he said. "I have some seniors who aren't going to play a whole lot and they know that, but they were willing to be here, put in the work and be a part of this group."

Columbus midfielder Juan Rodriguez said the goal is to get better in every match and make it back to Morrison Stadium.

"Last year, we made it to the district final, but we ended up with a disappointing loss to Grand Island," Rodriguez said. "We're looking to get back at that district final and do some pretty good things at state."

Arlt said anything less than an appearance in Omaha will be a little bit of a disappointment.

"That's our goal every year, but these guys, I believe, had a little bit of a bad taste in their mouth," he said. "They definitely want to improve upon last season."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

