Discoverers softball swept at Fremont, tennis four matches in Omaha

Columbus High softball, following the postponement and cancellation of six games due to weather, took Monday for a doubleheader in Fremont.

The Discoverers lost both games, suffering a 9-1 defeat in game one and rallying late in game two for a 7-5 defeat.

Fremont won the first game with nine runs on 10 hits. The Tigers hit three home runs and one double versus pitchers Emma Riedmiller and Callen Huele.

Kelyn Garrelts hit 2 for 2 with a double to lead the Columbus offense. Jenna Taylor doubled and three Discoverers, Jordyn Trotta, Kyra Bowen and Danica Taylor, singled once apiece. As a team, Columbus struck out 10 times.

Danica opened the scoring in the first inning with an RBI double to right field, scoring Kyra Bowen after she drew a two-out walk. Fremont responded in the home half with a two-run single to take a 2-1 lead.

The Tigers increased their lead to three runs on a two-run home run in the second. A solo home run to lead off the third grew the Fremont lead to 5-1.

A three-run home run and a wild pitch capped a four-run fourth to put the game in run-rule territory 9-1. Jenna and Bowen singled in the fifth, but a strikeout ended the game.

In the second game of the night, Columbus nearly erased a 5-0 deficit as it outhit the Tigers 14-9. The Discoverers brought the tying run to the plate in the seventh after a leadoff single by Bowen, but a ground out and back-to-back strikeouts ended the game.

Bowen led CHS hitting 3 for 4. Huele hit 2 for 3 with a home run and Hannah Dahlke hit a pinch-hit two-run home run. Lexus Hill and Danica each doubled as every Discoverer who came up to bat recorded one hit.

Coming into pitch in relief, Riedmiller pitched 5 and 2/3 innings allowing two runs on four hits with two walks and one strikeout.

Fremont took a 5-0 lead in the first on a solo home run, an RBI double and a two-run home run. Huele scored the first Discoverers run of the game with a solo shot to center field for her first home run of the season.

Columbus cut the deficit to 6-2 in the third on an RBI double by Danica, scoring Lindsay Ohnoutka. Fremont restored its five-run lead, 7-2, on an RBI single in the fifth.

The Discoverers plated three in the sixth on a Hill RBI double and a two-run home by Dahlke, her first of the year, to make it 7-5.

"We had some ups and downs as a team, but most importantly, we responded after the first game," CHS head coach Kelsey Plance said. "Our bats started stringing together. Few new home runs to add to the books."

Columbus fell to 5-14 on the season. It'll host Lincoln Southeast for a doubleheader Thursday.

Discoverers tennis

Columbus took the court Monday at the Papillion-La Vista Invite at Koch Tennis Center in Omaha. It won four matches with #2 doubles pair Bohden Jedlicka and Carter Goc posting a 2-2 record.

Jedlicka/Goc won their first match of the day defeating Lincoln High 8-4. After an 8-0 loss to Lincoln East, the duo bounced back with an 8-2 win over Millard South. Their day ended with an 8-2 versus Kearney.

Alex Zoucha and Blake Wemhoff lost two of their #1 doubles matches. After an opening round 8-4 loss against Fremont, Zoucha/Wemhoff defeated Omaha Central 8-2. In their final match of the day, they lost 8-4 versus Norfolk.

Alan Estrada-Morales won his first #2 singles match of the season on Monday. After an 8-0 loss to Papillion-La Vista South, he defeated Lincoln 8-5. His day ended with an 8-2 loss against Lincoln Northeast.

Carter Trebac lost both of his matches in #1 singles losing 8-2 to Millard South and 8-1 against Omaha Burke.

Discoverers head coach Scott Bethune said the tournament featured a majority of Class A teams, which allowed them to measure themselves up against the rest of the field.

"We struggled at times, but still came away with some wins. Alan Estrada-Morales was a shining spot earning his first varsity win," Bethune said. "He is starting to figure out his game and what it takes to close out a match. It was a huge moral victory for him."

Columbus hosts Norfolk for a dual on Thursday before competing in Friday's Hastings Invite.