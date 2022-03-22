Discoverers storm past Grand Island

After sweeping both matches Saturday against Lakeview and Scotus Central Catholic, the Columbus High girls soccer team took the field Monday against Grand Island looking to improve to 3-0 for the first time in four years.

In rainy and windy conditions, the Discoverers dominated the match, controlling possession throughout en route to a 3-0 win.

Freshman Abby Haynes tallied her first career two-goal game while senior Addie Kudron also scored her fourth goal of the season. Both have goals in all three games this season.

"We knew it was going to be interesting weather conditions. It got a little cold and rainy, but I thought the girls responded really well," CHS head coach Zack Wayman said. "We used our width really well today and controlled most of the game. We gave them a few chances. They're a pretty athletic team. I wished we would have scored more goals. Had a lot of chances, but overall nice performance."

Columbus opened the match on the front foot, creating numerous chances. After an Islanders save and a Columbus chance that went wide, the Discoverers earned their first set piece in the 20th minute.

After a corner kick was saved, Columbus broke through at the half-hour mark. Freshman Ayla Janssen whipped in a cross from the right side. The cross was headed in by Haynes to give the Discoverers a 1-0 lead.

The Discoverers doubled their advantage five minutes later. After another cross from the right wing, Grand Island goalkeeper Adriana Cabello punched it away. But still loose on the grass, Kudron gathered in up and scored inside the six-yard box to make it 2-0.

In the second half, as the conditions worsened, Columbus continue to pepper Grand Island with chances. The Discoverers had eight shots before Haynes scored in the 77th minute to make it 3-0.

Wayman said the chances funneled out wide were exactly what he wanted from his attack. Haynes was one of the beneficiaries from the side-to-side play.

"She's (Haynes) playing with a little bit of a bruise. She's a tough kid, especially being a freshman," he said. "She's doing everything she needs to do to help us out. Not just scoring goals, but keeping the ball moving and putting pressure on defenses. She's doing a great job."

Haynes credited her two goals to her teammates for their passing and connecting on the pitch. Through three matches, she and Kudron are tied for the team lead with four goals apiece.

"Being a freshman, it was scary at first, but everyone took me in," Haynes said. "They kind of guided me to where I am now."

In addition to the three goal scorers, Carly Gaedeke, Charli Preister and Janssen each had an assist.

Defensively, Columbus goalkeeper Addi Heule made one save in the 12th minute. It was the only shot on goal from the Islanders.

"How we play, we look at how the defense kind of setting up when we have the ball, how many they leave and then we adjust. It took a little bit for us to adjust to that, but once we got that, then we were really able to just swing that ball," Wayman said. "They left the wide spaces open a lot, so we just kept swinging that ball inside and out and our game plan worked pretty good."

The Discoverers have outscored their first three opponents opponents 11-1. They return to Wilderness Park on Thursday against Norfolk at 5 p.m.

"A lot of the match we've been in control of them for the most part, which is probably the thing I'm most happy about. Not just when we have the ball, but when we don't have the ball," Wayman said. "Our shape is really good right now. We do need to score more goals when we have those chances because when we play those top-10 teams in Class A, we really need to make sure we take advantage of chances."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

