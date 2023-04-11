The Columbus Discoverer baseball team is riding a three-game win streak as they enter HAC Tournament play Today, April 11.

After a 5-4 win over Waverly on April 4, the Discoverers returned to action on Friday for a doubleheader in Lincoln.

Columbus started the day facing Lincoln North Star in an 11-9 shootout.

The Discoverers started hot with the bats totaling four runs in the first inning before the Navigators scored two runs in the second and starter Spencer Shotkoski was pulled. Shotkoski allowed four hits, one walk and two runs.

In the third, Columbus would add one run in the top of the inning before North Star scored two to cut the Discoverer lead to 5-4.

Columbus' lead would grow to four in the fourth inning as the Discoverers scored three runs to take a 8-4 lead into the fifth inning.

North Star would score one run in the fifth and Columbus added one in the sixth as Columbus held a 9-5 lead heading into the bottom of the inning.

In the bottom of the sixth, North Star would storm back scoring four runs to even the game at nine all heading into the final inning.

With the game tied at nine, Columbus' offense kept their scoring up and added two runs before closing the win in the bottom of the inning and holding the 11-9 lead to win.

Along with Shotoski, Alex Griffith hit the mound for 2 2/3 innings where he allowed five hits, one walk and three runs. Griffith would be replaced by Bohden Jedlicka who pitched for 2/3 innings and allowed one hit and four runs.

Getting the win and save for Columbus was Keiton Watchhorn, who pitched 1 2/3 innings allowing just two walks and adding two strikeouts.

At the plate for Columbus, the Discoverers totaled 10 hits in the win with Jack Faust and Wyatt Swanson leading the team with two each.

Swanson also led the team with three runs batted in as he also hit a three-run home run in the fourth.

Following the 11-9 win over North Star Columbus faced Lincoln High winning 13-3.

Columbus scored four runs in the bottom of the first as the two teams would add 10 more runs in the third with nine coming from the Discoverer bats.

With the game at 13-1 entering the fourth, neither team would score. In the fifth, Lincoln added two runs but that was not enough to prevent the run rule to end the game before the bottom of the inning.

In the win, Columbus finished with 14 hits with Faust, Kael Forney and Bentley Wilson as each having two hits. Leading Columbus in hits was Shotkoski with three in the game.

Forney led Columbus with four RBI in the win as Shotkoski added three.

On the mound for Columbus to start was Abe Christensen, he would pitch for four innings in the win allowing just one hit, two walks and a run while sitting down seven batters on strikes.

Jedlicka would come in relief for Christensen as he would pitch one inning allowing two runs on four walks.

In HAC Tournament play Columbus will open against Fremont in Lincoln at noon.