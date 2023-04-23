The Discoverers baseball team hosted Lincoln Northeast for a doubleheader Saturday at Pawnee Park. They entered the day winners of eight of their last nine games, but the Rockets played a cleaner brand of baseball.

They took advantage of three Discoverer errors in Game 1 and struggled to generate offense in an 8-2 loss. In the second game, Columbus High blew a 4-1 lead as Lincoln Northeast broke a 5-5 tie with two outs in the seventh to win 6-5.

"Just frustrating. There's no way we can be proud of what we did, not just because we lost two baseball games. I can handle losses, but we just thought things would come easy for us and they didn't so we didn't compete very hard," Discoverers head coach Jimmy Johnson said. "We got frustrated too easily when things didn't go our way. We just weren't tough enough. This is the first time that I've seen that the whole season."

After claiming the win in Game 1, Lincoln Northeast opened Game 2 with a run in the first against starter Spencer Shotkoski. The Rockets scored on a rundown in between first and second base with the runner scoring before the final out was recorded.

Columbus responded in the home half as Jack Faust led the game off with a single. Faust advanced to third on a pickoff throw into right field and he scored on a single from Bentley Willison.

The Discoverers took the lead in the second on three consecutive run-scoring hits. Grant Anderson doubled home Nick Zoucha to break the 1-1 tie. Eli Kreikemeier drove in a run on an RBI single to left with the junior scoring on an RBI double from Faust.

Lincoln Northeast trimmed the deficit to 4-3 on an RBI sac fly and a Columbus error, but Wyatt Swanson scored Sawyer Kimberling on an RBI sac fly to make it 5-3 after three innings.

The Rockets tied the game in the fourth on a single and a sac fly. The game remained tied until the seventh inning.

"We had a nice three-run inning there in the second and I think we just thought it was going to come easy after that. It didn't," Johnson said. "Northeast did a great job competing. They're a great team. We just didn't match the competitiveness and unfortunately, you just can't get by with that in Class A baseball."

With runners on the corners and two outs, Lincoln Northeast deployed the same tactic as it did in the first creating a rundown in between first and second with the runner on third scoring before the final out was recorded.

The Discoverers were retired in order in the bottom of the seventh as Northeast claimed the one-run win.

"We told them three times that was going to happen. The only thing we had to do is stop the guy's feet at third and we didn't even look at him," Johnson said. "We yelled at it at least three or four times before the play and we still didn't execute it."

In the first game of the day, Columbus lacked run support for starter Brennen Jelinek. The senior pitched six innings, allowing three runs, two earned, on seven hits to go with one walk and three strikeouts.

The Rockets scored five in the seventh to take an 8-1 lead as Columbus finished with just two runs on three hits. Faust singled home Jarrett Bell in the third and he walked in a run in the seventh.

Jelinek allowed two of his three runs in the first inning. In relief of Shotkoski in game two, junior Alex Griffith pitched four innings allowing just one run on three hits with two walks and four punch outs.

"Him (Griffith) and Brennen (Jelinek) after that first inning both pitched well and gave our team our chance to stay in it," Johnson said. "Just couldn't really score runs when we needed them and in innings we needed to."

Columbus dropped its record to 9-9 entering Monday's rescheduled game at Fremont. The Discoverers return to Pawnee Park Tuesday against Lincoln Southeast.