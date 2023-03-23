The 2023 tennis season opens today, March 23, for the Columbus High girls as they are set to face off against Lincoln Northwest at 4 p.m.

Columbus has plenty of returning experience from last season with three of the six girls that competed at state coming back.

The three girls returning are juniors Sage Warner and Taylor Loontjer and senior Sarah Lasso.

Warner may miss some time early in the season due to a shoulder injury. She started last year on junior varsity but worked up to varsity No. 1 singles competition.

"She continued to practice and get better over the offseason up until she dislocated her shoulder," Discoverers tennis coach Kim Leibhart said. "She's coming back this week to practice so we're going to see how long it takes."

Loonjer and Lasso competed as the No. 2 doubles team at state and earned an opening round 6-1, 6-0 win over Omaha North. The duo would then fall to eventual state runner-up Lincoln Southwest 6-1, 6-1.

"When those two started clicking we just knew that was really great because it gave them two full years to be together," Leibhart said. "They know how to play with each other pretty well, they know how to talk with each other really well. I'm hoping that continues and they get even further this year."

The two finished the season with a 7-8 record in doubles play, earning the 15 seed at state.

"Last season was very nerve-racking for me because it was my first time being on varsity," Loontjer said. "We ended the year pretty good, we were seeded for state and that's what I liked to see."

Leinhart sees the first year with the two as a duo as plus because of the shared experience they have coming back into the 2023 season as the two will look to have another year as a doubles team.

"You always have a bunch of upperclassmen playing together, you rarely get the chance to have girls grow with each other," Leibhart said. "They just have seen so much and together that will give them a real step up against a lot of other teams."

Loonjter also sees an improved doubles season with her and Lasso after last year's experience.

"It's definitely beneficial because we have so much chemistry," Loontjer said. "I feel like it's better to keep the same doubles partners you had last year because you know how people play and how much they can do during a match."

Last year's No. 1 doubles team was Abagail Loeffelholz and Logan Kapels who both graduated for Columbus.

The duo expected to take their spot is Sydney Fleeman and Maggie Luebbe.

"If they want to have that, they're going to have to play strong and communicate really well," Leibhart said. "Maggie (Luebbe) last year was her first year playing tennis, she has really stepped up. Sydney (Fleeman) is going to have to do the same, she did not play last year."

On the singles side, with Warner expected to be on the injured list, senior Sydnee Medinger looks to fill the gap.

"When we play matches against our own team, she's been doing really well against every single player," Leibhart said. "Her serves gotten a lot stronger, she's gotten a lot more consistent and she is going to be starting as our number one singles player this year."

When Warner does return, Leibhart expects her to be the No. 2 singles Discoverer.

Of the two singles and two doubles for Columbus at state last year only the doubles teams were able to pull off a single victory with both teams winning in the opening round. This year, the goal for Columbus is to have more success at state.

"I really hope we can get on our groups to the second day at state, that's kind of our goal right now," Leibhart said. "I would probably assume that we're shooting for Sarah Lasso and Taylor (Loontjer) to fill that slot since they've already got experience."