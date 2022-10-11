 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Discoverers tennis win six matches at HAC, turn attention to state

Discoverers tennis competed in its final tournament of the season Friday at the Heartland Athletic Conference Championships at the Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln.

The #1 doubles team of Alex Zoucha/Blake Wemhoff and the #2 doubles pair of Carter Goc/Bohden Jedlicka placed seventh going 2-2 in the tournament.

Zoucha/Wemhoff defeated Norfolk in the 8-9 match 6-7 (5-7), 6-2, 10-4 to advance to the quarterfinals. In the quarters, Columbus was swept by Lincoln East 6-0 and 6-0.

After losing to Lincoln Southwest in the consolation bracket 8-4, Zoucha/Wemhoff won the seventh-place match over Lincoln North Star 8-5.

Jedlicka/Goc entered the tournament as the No. 7 seed. They defeated Fremont 6-4 and 6-1 to advance to the quarterfinals, where it fell to Lincoln Southwest 6-2 and 6-0.

In the consolation bracket, the Discoverers lost to North Star 8-5. Jedlicka/Goc bounced back to claim seventh with an 8-5 win over Lincoln High.

Carter Trebac and Jacob Rother represented Columbus in singles play. Trebac went 1-2 in #1 singles with defeats to Norfolk 6-0 and 6-0 and 8-1 to North Star. The sophomore defeated Lincoln Northeast in the 11th-place match 8-2.

Rother competed in #2 singles and he went to 1-2. In the first round, Rother lost to Lincoln Pius X 6-1 and 6-1. After an 8-4 loss to Fremont, Rother defeated Grand Island 8-2 to claim 11th.

The Discoverers head to Omaha on Thursday for the first day of the NSAA Class A Boys Tennis Championships at the Koch Tennis Center.

Jedlicka and Goc were named the No. 13 overall seed in the #2 doubles tournament after going 22-11 this season. It'll open play against Fremont seniors Bryce Reeson and Brandon Gallo.

Jedlicka/Goc defeated Reeson/Gallo twice this season, winning 8-3 on Oct. 3 and on Friday.

In #1 doubles, Wemhoff/Zoucha will square off against the No. 15 seed David Carey/Drew Devries of Millard South. They did not meet this season as Wemhoff/Zoucha went 19-13 this year.

Trebac will compete in #1 singles against Elkhorn South junior Andrew Nelson. Nelson is the No. 3 seed with a 24-5 record. On Sept. 12, Nelson defeated Trebac 8-1.

Alan Estrada-Morales will represent Columbus in #2 singles against the No. 8 overall seed Bryce Ripley of Bellevue West. Ripley posted a 26-8 record this season and the two players have not met this season.

Reach The Columbus Telegram sports staff at sports@columbustelegram.com.

