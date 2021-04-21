Discoverers top Tigers 3-0

Columbus High girls soccer spent more time perfecting possession play and thoroughly dominated a 3-0 win Tuesday at Hastings.

The score wouldn't seem to indicate that type of a victory. But for a group working on dictating the action while always having the ball, the Discoverers were in complete control.

Hastings, according to Columbus coach Zack Wayman, only managed to make five or six passes in Discoverer territory. Only one of those found a teammate on the other end.

Columbus scored twice in the first half and added a second in the final 40 minutes while improving to 8-4.

"This was definitely a game where we dominated the ball, possession, number of passes. We kept it on their end," Wayman said. "We really dominated the game, and we should have. We were the better team and we played like it. It's good to get this kind of a result and gain some confidence closer to districts. I told the girls they should be happy about the result, but I think we can still play better."

Senior Madison Jenny scored twice and increased her team-leading offensive numbers to nine goals on the year. She and fellow senior Alexis Haynes put Columbus up 2-0 before halftime. Jenny had her second after the break. Alyssa Zwingman and Kaelyn Garrelts both had an assist.