Discoverers volleyball split triangular, tennis drops dual vs. Fremont

Columbus High volleyball split Tuesday's triangular at Lincoln Southwest. The Discoverers defeated Lincoln Northeast 25-21 and 25-21. In the second game of the day, the top-ranked Silver Hawks ended Columbus' five-match winning streak with a 25-15 and 25-15 win.

The Discoverers are now 16-9 and they'll playing Lincoln Southeast on the road on Thursday.

Fremont defeats Columbus tennis 5-4: The Discoverers lost Monday's dual against Fremont at Pawnee Park by one game.

Columbus High took two of the three doubles matches with the Tigers prevailing in four of the six singles matches.

Alex Zoucha and Blake Wemhoff won the #1 doubles match, shutting out Fremont 8-0. Bohden Jedlicka and Carter Goc comprised the #2 doubles pair. They defeated Fremont seniors Brandon Gallo and Bryce Reeson 8-3.

Zoucha and Wemhoff won their respective singles matches. Zoucha defeated senior Jacob Broeker 9-7 and Wemhoff bested Gallo 8-4.

Carter Trebac and Jacob Rother lost their #3 doubles match to Fremont 8-1. in singles, Jedlicka was defeated by Fremont senior Cameron Indra 8-3. Goc, Trebac and Rother each lost their singles 8-2.

The Discoverers will compete in Friday's Heartland Athletic Conference Championships at the Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln before next week's state tournament.