Discoverers walk off Bears

Columbus High baseball enjoyed a rare lead, gave it up but then came back for a walk-off home win on Saturday 4-3 over Blair.

CHS suffered a doubleheader sweep at home the previous Saturday to No. 2 Lincoln East, dropped a 5-3 game to No. 7 Kearney on March 28 then fell to Class B No. 2 Norris on Thursday 6-5. The Discoverers not only lost all four of those but trailed in 21 of 26 innings.

CHS scored the first run on a Connor Rausch single against Saturday, fell behind after Blair scored two in the second, tied it in the third then fell behind again in the top of the sixth before tying it in the bottom half and walking it off in the seventh.

Senior Ryan Eickhoff put together the win on the mound in a complete game performance four-hitter that yielded three runs but none earned because of four errors.

"That was much needed. One teams was going to feel crushed letting one slip away, and one team was going to feel like it had turned a corner and could maybe get rolling," Columbus High coach Jimmy Johnson said. "We were fortunate we ended up on the winning end. We know the guys believed the things we were telling them but we were frustrated with the previous three games and having a chance to win every one of those."

Tadan Bell started the game-winning rally on a one-out single in the seventh, courtesy runner Colby Salak stole second base then came home on Rausch's second RBI single of the day.

Jack Faust led off the game on a hit-by-pitch before stealing second, advancing to third on a wild pitch then coming home on Raush's ground ball past third.

Blair went ahead in the next half-inning on a two-run single to left field with runners at second and third. A leadoff single, error then sac bunt put the Bears in position. Columbus ended the inning on a double play the very next hitter.

Wyatt Swanson reached to leadoff the third on an error, stole second then tied it on back-to-back ground outs, the last by Cody Zrust. A leadoff error in the sixth came around and gave Blair the lead back in the sixth.

Bentley Willison walked with one down in the bottom half and scored two hitters later on an error in the outfield after Jarrett Bell's single to center.

Eickhoff's final line included six strikeouts and just one walk for his second win of the year to even his record at 2-2.

"He and (catcher Connor Rausch) did a great job. They were really on the same page. We told Ryan before the game, go with what he's most comfortable with. They did a good job all game," Johnson said. "Ryan filled up the zone as well as I can remember him every doing that. He really put pressure on the hitters. He made a huge difference for our team."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

